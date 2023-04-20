Caroline Innerbichler, Melanie La Barrie & More Will Celebrate Their Broadway Debut This Spring at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Another Opening, Another Debut! Broadway Debuts of the 2022-2023 Season on May 15th, 2023, at 9:30pm.

Every year new faces join the Broadway community. Whether it took them 8 auditions or they were picked out from a national casting call, getting that magical phone call is something they will never forget. Across Broadway's 41 stages, new performers are appearing as fairytale characters, students, and even rockstars! Some of them joined their show Off Broadway or out-of-town, transferring from Chicago, Boston, or even London. Other shows are opening fresh on Broadway. Nevertheless, each actor has a unique path to the moment they finally get to step onto a Broadway stage.

54 Below will again celebrate the amazing and landmark Broadways of the current Broadway season. Join cast members from & Juliet, Shucked, Kimberly Akimbo, New York, New York, Sweeney Todd, Bad Cinderella and more as they sing from their heart and share the unforgettable story of how they learned they would be making their Broadway dreams finally come true! The special evening will truly celebrate the amazing impact these performers have made on the Broadway community through their debut and all that is coming next!

The 9:30pm concert will feature Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd), Caroline Innerbichler (Shucked), Michael Iskander (Kimberly Akimbo), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet), Tatiana Lofton (A Beautiful Noise), Anthony Michael Lopez (Camelot), Jake Pedersen (Parade) and Alex Prakken (New York, New York).

The evening will again be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

Another Opening, Another Debut! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, May 15th, 2023, at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$40 cover charge (Plus a 10% order fee and $1.50 facility fee) and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below presents over 600 shows each year and has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem. It was founded in June 2012 by Richard Frankel, Tom Viertel, Steven Baruch and Marc Routh as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the supper club presents live shows at 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm nightly. For more information or to support 54 Below, please visit www.54Below.org.