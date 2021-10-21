Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carole Montgomery to Present BETTER THAN THE ALTERNATIVE at Don't Tell Mama

This is a show in development and you can be part of the journey!

Oct. 21, 2021  

Join Carole Montgomery, creator of the hit Showtime series Funny Women Of A Certain Age, as she explores ageism and sexism and tries to make it funny.

Featuring The Trio Tricycle: Todd, Mellie and LD

Carole Montgomery has had a long and varied career. With over two dozen television credits to her name, Carole Montgomery is a respected veteran of the standup comedy scene nationwide. In addition to her numerous television appearances, Carole Montgomery has headlined clubs and colleges across the USA and starred in two different Las Vegas production shows. In her ten years as a LAS VEGAS STAR, she was seen by over five million audience members.

$20.00 cover charge and a 2 drink minimum per person

Reservations at Don't Tell Mama NYC


