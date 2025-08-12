Carole Demas to Celebrate 85th Birthday with Encore Performance of FIREFLY at 54 Below

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 Below will present Carole Demas in a special encore performance of Firefly on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org/CaroleDemas.

Demas, who created the role of Sandy in the original Broadway production of Grease and originated the title role in Stephen Schwartz’s The Baker’s Wife, will share songs and memories from her six-decade career.

She will be joined by special guests Paula Janis—her co-star from the beloved children’s series The Magic Garden—and original Grease cast member Ilene Kristen. Ian Herman serves as music director, with Tom Hubbard on bass and Dave Silliman on drums.

A Bistro Award winner and Long Island Music Hall of Fame inductee, Demas has appeared in thousands of performances on and Off-Broadway, in regional theatre, and on television, including roles in The Fantasticks, Morning Sun, How to Steal an Election, Philemon, The Bone Room, and guest appearances on Kojak, Mannix, Barnaby Jones, and Blue Bloods. Her career also includes major concert appearances at venues such as Town Hall, Birdland, Feinstein’s/54 Below, and Lincoln Center.