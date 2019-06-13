Caitlin Kinnunen, Storm Lever & More Celebrate Broadway's Best Group Numbers at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents All Together Now:Celebrating Broadway's Best Group Numbers on July 15, 2019, at 9:30pm

Sensational group numbers have filled the musical theatre cannon, highlighting that theatre is not just for solos. For one night only, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating some of Broadway's favorite ensemble moments with an all star musical extravaganza. Audiences will be treated to moments from favorite Golden Age Broadway classics as well as today's most famous new shows. The evening will feature many Broadway favorites, including some of the best ensemblists. This special event will pay tribute to the best musical moments that have earned their place in theatre history!

Little Known Facts Podcast creator and host, Ilana Levine, will host the evening. Levine will present facts and fun about all featured musicals throughout the night.

The 9:30pm concert will feature an amazing ensemble cast including Aleksa Bazylevsky, Steven Booth (School of Rock, Kinky Boots), Shavey Brown (Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Fantasticks), Steel Burkhardt (Aladdin, Hair), Brian Calì (Pretty Woman), Mary Callanan (Bandstand, Annie), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Frozen, Kinky Boots), Bill Coyne (Musicals Tonight!, Muse Match), Emily Cramer (Les Misérables, School of Rock), Emma Degerstedt (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Desperate Measures), Carly Gendell (School of Rock), Gabrielle Greene (School of Rock), Ellen Harvey (The Phantom of the Opera, How To Succeed...), Autumn Hurlbert (Something Rotten!, Legally Blonde), Molly Jobe (Waitress, Newsies), Kennedy Kanagawa (Lolita, My Love), Ellie Kim (School of Rock), Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Lizzie Klemperer (Bright Star), Andrew Kober (School of Rock, Alice By Heart), Eleanor Koski (Les Misérables), Michael Kushner (On The Town, Toxic if Swallowed), Rebecca Kuznick (Company), Madison Lagares (On Your Feet!, School of Rock),Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Patty Lohr (Kinky Boots),Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Sean Montgomery (Beetlejuice, Groundhog Day), Paris Alexander Nesbitt (The Book of Mormon), Jennifer Noble (King Kong, Ghost), Cassie Okenka (School of Rock, Bonnie & Clyde), Nirvaan Pal (School of Rock), Becca Petersen (Mean Girls, Bandstand), MiMi Scardulla (We Are The Tigers), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill, Spamilton), Lia Spahn, Daniel Switzer (Newsies, Wicked), Kalyn West (The Prom), Sally Wilfert (Assasins), Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) and Lauren Zakrin (The Great Comet, Cruel Intentions).

The evening will be music directed by Drew Wutke and produced by Jen Sandler.

All Together Now: Celebrating Broadway's Best Group Numbers plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Monday, July 15th at 9:30pm. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





