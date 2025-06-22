Cabaret Star Hersh Dagmarr to Deconstruct Two of the World's Biggest Pop Stars

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hersh Dagmarr, the legendary French queer singer/songwriter and visual artist direct from the Berlin Weimar catacombs, will deconstruct the back catalogues of two of the world’s biggest pop acts this July, with a brand new Kylie Minogue show, plus the return of his popular Pet Shop Boys cabaret.

On Monday 28 July, Hersh will debut his new show Minogueus Sanctus at the Divine in Dalston, North East London. Centering around iconic pop princess Kylie Minogue’s repertoire rearranged in the piano-vocal cabaret style, the show also explores the very concept of pop royalty and fandom itself - asking the essential question of what makes and who is (or more precisely who isn’t) a ‘gay icon’. Expect a night full of familiar refrains from La Minogue with a slightly whimsical twist, a religious subtext and frankly theatrical delivery from La Dagmarr!

And back by popular demand, on Tuesday 8 July at London’s Crazy Coqs, Hersh will be performing his show Indefinite Leave To Remain, putting a unique cabaret twist on the songs of Pet Shop Boys and transporting them to the Weimar era. This is not a tribute show, but a love letter to London in the words and music of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, and an ode to finding one’s home. Expect classic hits including West End Girls, Heart, Rent, I'm Not Scared and I Wouldn't Normally Do This Kind Of Thing.

For both shows, Hersh will be joined by pianist and arranger extraordinaire Karen Newby.

Hersh Dagmarr is a London-based native French singer/songwriter and a cabaret artist. His visceral inspiration from the grand german kabarett era mixed with his own background as a jazz singer and experience as a French club kid from the noughties evolved into a unique blend of expressionist and theatrical avant-pop cabaret. “My interest in music is quite polar. It’s equally coming from a faraway past and a rather distant future. Like some kind of haunting past life.”

Besides his own music production, Dagmarr regularly performs cabaret shows in which, accompanied by a pianist, he performs classic tunes from the global cabaret songbook as well as more contemporary material with an emphasis on Kurt Weill’s repertoire and Chanson Francaise.

