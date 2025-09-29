CONNECTING DOT: A KINDRED REVUE is Coming to The Green Room 42

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Green Room 42 will present CONNECTING DOT: A KINDRED REVUE on OCTOBER 23, 2025. CONNECTING DOT is an absurdist cabaret musical about the timeless existential crisis known as Jewish womanhood. Amy "Dot" Iaccarino is a starving actress moonlighting as a bartender in Hell's Kitchen. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, she is visited by a divine presence, and the encounter flourishes into a miraculous vaudeville revue starring her ancestors. Among them: a grandiose narcissist, a jazz-singing mafiosa, and a rebellious immigrant from the Old World. Dot begins to see herself in their stories and mannerisms, and comes to terms with the centuries-long conflicts that live on through her.

Starring Dara Naomi Gallagher as Dot, with Alyssa "Alyx" Cassese, Kat Siciliano, Ruthy Froch, and Brooke Shapiro. Also featuring Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Claudia Cromley, Madhu Murali, Leah Raquel Petraglia, Zoë Parrish, and Courtney Martin-Cox.

Produced by: Nancy Pop

Music and Lyrics by: Victoria R. Romano

Orchestrations by: Margaret Barbour

Music Director: Christina Cinnamo

CONNECTING DOT: A KINDRED REVUE plays at The Green Room 42 on OCTOBER 23, 2025. Tickets are available starting at $29, with no food or beverage minimum. The show will also be livestreamed.