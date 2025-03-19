CIRQUE DU GOLD STANDARD To Feature Circus And Aerial Artists Over 50 At The Slipper Room

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Defying age and gravity, Cirque du Gold Standard will present an electrifying night of aerial and circus arts showcasing the raw power, grace and sensuality of performers over age 50 for one night only on Wednesday, April 2 at the iconic Slipper Room. Presented by Let Them Eat Cake, this event will present New York City's best professional and amateur performers spanning the ages 53 - 70.

Among the performers are Kristin Olness, who played Helga in the award-winning 1998 Broadway revival of Cabaret, as well as the 2014 revival. She has enjoyed an extensive career as a singer, dancer and aerialist across the country and around the world, Fran Sperling who has performed on Late Night with David Letterman, for the Big Apple Circus and at Lincoln Center, and Amazing Amy, a 70-year-old contortionist and unique yoga dancer who is known as the "Little Old Limber Lady." The Master of Ceremonies will be Bobby Hegdlin-Taylor who is a pioneer in the NY Circus community with 40 years in the performing arts as a "multi-hyphenated artist" with featured work on Broadway, off Broadway, cruise ships, rock concerts, reality shows, singing, impressions, and standup comedy. Bobby does it all!

"It's never too late to join the circus," says Caytha Jentis who is one of the show producers and performers. A veteran television and film producer, she first took to the aerial hoop in her early sixties. She quickly learned she was not the only older aerialist.

Jentis and her producing partner Eileen Katz created the Gold Standard Arts Festival, a weeklong festival on the Upper West Side, that featured cabaret, jazz, short plays, stand-up comedy and films all by artists over the age of fifty. They thought a night of incredible circus performances by people over the age of 50 fit perfectly with the festival's mission. Showtime is 7:00 pm and Tickets are available at www.slipperroom.com.

Let Them Eat Cake is a monthly extravagant aerial and pole spectacle inspired by elements of comedy, burlesque, drag, circus and pop culture. Let Them Eat Cake believes in inclusivity, diversity and positivity, as well as a good time for all! It was the perfect fit for the first of what Jentis hopes is an ongoing show.

A companion documentary about the artists participating in the festival is planned. It will be directed by Melissa Dewey, an award-winning filmmaker known for her work dispelling myths about aging.

