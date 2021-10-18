CABARET CONVERSATIONS With Michael Kirk Lane Continues Year Two of Programming

THE 92Y SCHOOL OF MUSIC ANNOUNCES NEW GUESTS FOR CABARET CONVERSATIONS

The 92Y School of Music announces new guests for their popular interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its second year. Previous speakers in the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award-nominated series have included Chita Rivera and Joe Iconis. Each edition of Cabaret Conversations focuses on the guest's achievements, contributions to and work in the art form of Cabaret in New York City. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer, Michael Kirk Lane this series is perfect for both practitioners and fans of the art form. Joining Lane to finish out 2021 are Lillias White, Ben Cameron, and Ricky Ritzel.

Cabaret Conversations

Mondays, 6-7:30 pm ET; $25 each or subscribe to all three for $60. Register here: https://www.92y.org/class/cabaret-conversations

Nov 1, 2021: Lillias White

Tony Award-Winner Lillias White returned to Chicago on Broadway September 14, 2021 after first appearing in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in the Broadway production in 2006. A Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-Winner for her performance in The Life, White has appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Fela! (for which she received a Tony Award nomination). She's also made countless appearances throughout her illustrious career in film and television including the lead muse Calliope in Disney's animated feature Hercules. Recent TV credits include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series The Get Down, Russian Doll and Search Party. She won acclaim for her work in the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific starring Reba McEntire, which was broadcast on PBS's Great Performances. In 1992, she received the Daytime Emmy Award for her work on Sesame Street. She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world including The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. Her first solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now at LilliasWhite.com and on all streaming platforms.

Nov 22, 2021: Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron is your Broadway Buddy! Ben has appeared on Broadway in the original casts of Wicked and Footloose. He has also appeared on Broadway in Aida and in tours of Footloose, State Fair, Fame, The Who's Tommy and Sweet Charity opposite Molly Ringwald. Ben is the creator/host of the long running NYC staple, Broadway Sessions at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (2018 MAC Award). Ben is also the MainStage host of Broadway Con, host of Broadway Buskers concert series w/ Times Square Alliance, hit podcast talk show The Broadway Cast, web series Dance Captain Dance Attack on BroadwayWorld.com.

Dec 13, 2021: Ricky Ritzel

Cabaret Warhorse, Ricky Ritzel has been a fixture on the nightclub and cabaret scene in NYC for over 38 years and his latest venture, RICKY RITZEL'S BROADWAY, received the 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020 MAC Award for Outstanding Recurring Series. Ricky has received most Cabaret awards including 20 Manhattan Association of Cabarets & Clubs Awards in 11 different categories. An accomplished solo performer, Ricky has also accompanied such greats as Vivian Blaine, Varla Jean Merman, Julie Wilson, Lenora Nemetz, Nanette Fabray, and Miss Coco. With famed Chicago jazz vocalist Spider Saloff, Ricky created several award-winning revues such as 1938, which was recorded on the Kopathetics label, Porgy & Bess: a Cabaret Concert and Ira and Others.

ABOUT MICHAEL KIRK LANE

Michael Kirk Lane is an award-winning cabaret artist, having most recently won the 2020 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Male Musical Comedy Performer. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 10 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane "one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today." Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane's work "musical comedy heaven."

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane's experience managing two of the city's most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don't Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form.

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. "Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us."

The 92Y School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.

The above press release was provided by 92Y