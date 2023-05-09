Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month

The performance is on Sunday, May 28 at 4pm.

Bruce Clough Returns With FROM OUT OF THE BLUES at Don't Tell Mama This Month

An encore performance of a new show featuring music from or about New Orleans. The show, which premiered Sunday, March 26, includes songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, Tom Waits, and more!

FROM OUT OF THE BLUES plays Sunday, May 28 at 4pm.

Bruce Clough - Vocals

Tracy Stark - Music Director

Skip Ward - Bass

David Weiss - Guitar

Don Kelly - Percussion

Nicole Spano - Vocalist

Lennie Watts - Director

Bruce Clough returns to Don't Tell Mama with From Out of the Blues, a timely, therapeutic celebration of blues music related to the New Orleans region. Directed by Lennie Watts, with music director Tracy Stark on piano, Skip Ward on bass, David Weiss on guitar, and Don Kelly on drums, the show features songs of Louis Armstrong, Dr. John, Fats Domino, B.B. King, Randy Newman, Gary U.S. Bonds, Allen Toussaint, and Tom Waits.

Bruce Clough is a singer, actor, stage director, and educator. As a student of Uta Hagen in the 1980s, he performed with Sir Anthony Hopkins, F. Murray Abraham, and James Gandolfini at venues such as The Public Theatre, The Dallas Theater Center, and The Actors Theatre of Louisville.

Bruce Clough's last solo show, The Dark Side, was directed by Eric Michael Gillette with musical direction by Barry Levitt. Performed at Don't Tell Mama in 2013, The Dark Side explored Bruce's obsession with horror and unsavory characters of popular culture - menacing and comedic. Cabaret HotSpot wrote, "What a spectacular voice-raspy, sexy, with a tremendous range and soul...Bruce is a fantastic storyteller who completely connects to the lyrics."

Recently, Clough ran a high school Drama Department, left to defeat cancer, then helped his wife defeat cancer while successfully ducking COVID. He is extremely excited to get back on the boards.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU