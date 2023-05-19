Broadway's Mary Kate Moore Will Make Her Solo Concert Debut At The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present an exceptional evening of music as Mary Kate Moore, a rising star in the industry, takes the stage for her highly anticipated solo concert debut. This captivating performance is set to take place on May 22, promising an unforgettable night of soul-stirring melodies and powerful vocal prowess.

Mary Kate Moore's solo concert at The Green Room 42 marks a significant milestone in her career. With a diverse range of theatrical achievements under her belt, including notable performances on Broadway, national touring productions, and television, Moore is ready to showcase her extraordinary talent in a new and intimate setting.

Known for her versatility and impeccable artistry, Mary Kate Moore has garnered acclaim for her roles in productions such as Broadway and New York City Center's "Into the Woods," where she understudied key roles including the Baker's Wife, Cinderella, Little Red, and Florinda. She has also received accolades for her portrayal of Fantine in the national touring production of "Les Miserables," earning her the esteemed BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Additionally, Moore has showcased her talent in Fiasco Theater's "Into the Woods," where she served as a standby for the Witch, Baker's Wife, and Cinderella. Her accomplishments extend to the small screen, with a recent appearance on the hit TV show "The Other Two" in 2021. She made her 54 Below performance debut last November with 54 Sings For Planned Parenthood hosted by Mikayla Petrilla where she sang Sara Bareilles and raised fund for the charitable organization.

Backed by the incredible musical direction of Sean Peter Forte, Mary Kate Moore's solo concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for all in attendance. With a carefully curated repertoire that showcases her versatility and emotional depth as a performer, Moore's powerful vocals and undeniable stage presence will leave the audience spellbound.

Her exceptional talent and passion for storytelling through music will undoubtedly create an extraordinary evening for all who join. With limited seating available, it is advisable to secure tickets promptly to witness this remarkable showcase of talent. Tickets for Mary Kate Moore's solo concert can be purchased online through The Green Room 42's official website at Click Here

Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to witness Mary Kate Moore's solo concert debut, as she takes audiences on a musical journey filled with passion, emotion, and unforgettable performances. Join us at The Green Room 42 on Monday May 22nd to experience the brilliance of this rising star.