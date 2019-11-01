Broadway Sessions Offers Fall Open Mic with Special Broadway Guests

BROADWAY SESSIONS is described as an evening of musical performances, games and open mic featuring a new Broadway cast twice monthly. The show is created and hosted by Ben Cameron (Bway Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Dance Captain Dance Attack web series) and features musical director Joshua Stephen Kartes on piano.

This Thursday night, November 7th, Broadway Sessions offers and All Star Open Mic night. Anyone who wants to sing will get to sing. Sign up begins when doors open at 10pm on a first come, first served basis. The evening will also feature special performances by Broadway Sessions All Stars.

The evening will also feature performances by young vocalist Ethan Worsham and will feature special guest host Anthony Fett

Broadway Sessions recently received the prestigious Ruth Kurtzman Benefit Series Award at the MAC Awards.

Reservations are strongly recommended through www.broadwaysessions.net

www.BroadwaySessions.net Follow Broadway Sessions on social media at @BwaySessions. Broadway Sessions takes place twice monthly on Thursday evenings at The Laurie Beechman Theater inside The West Bank Café located at 407 west 42nd street (corner of 42nd street and 9th avenue). For a full schedule of show dates or to make reservations (strongly recommended) at www. broadwaysessions.net Doors open at 10pm with showtime at 10:30. $5 drink specials all night. $10 advance/ $15 at door cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Broadway Sessions is proud of it's collaboration with BroadwayWorld.com which offers an exclusive look at Broadway Sessions every Monday. Past performances can be viewed on Broadway Sessions YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/bwaysessions





