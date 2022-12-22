Broadway Actor Mateo Lizcano's Solo To Make 54 Below Debut With SINCERELY, MATEO

Off his run as Evan in the Tony Award Winning Show Dear Evan Hansen, Mateo Lizcano will be making his 54 Below solo debut on January 11th at 9:30pm! It's an evening of music and storytelling that celebrates a native son from Queens, NY, and reflects his journey and career so far!

You'll hear some great tunes by some incredible composers and artists. You'll hear selections from Mateo's favorite musical theater roles in community theater, Frank Sinatra School of the Arts, Broadway, and a song from A Stormy Night-an original musical that Mateo co-wrote! These selections include "I'm Alive" (Next to Normal), "King of the World" (Songs for a New World), "For Forever" (Dear Evan Hansen), and more!

In addition to celebrating his success on stage, this evening will also provide an opportunity for audience members to get a sneak peek into what it was like for Mateo to navigate the pandemic in New York City, as well as represent New York at the Roger Rees and Jimmy Awards.

Sincerely, Mateo is designed to give audiences an intimate look at his life story through music. This is an amazing opportunity for fans of Dear Evan Hansen (and Broadway!) to connect with one of its stars.

If you're looking for an evening filled with uplifting stories and amazing music then head over to 54 Below on January 11th for "Sincerely Mateo!" You don't want to miss out on this special night filled with laughter and song! It's sure to be an unforgettable experience! Click here to buy tickets!