Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable Present 'Musical Theater Decades - The 2010s'

Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Kinky Boots, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder! These are just a few of the shows that will be highlighted this Thursday, 12/3, on Brian Cheney and Cathy Venable's concert program of Broadway favorites from the 2010's at 7pm EDT on Stageit.

Cheney's show of versatility has been on full display since the beginning of April on the Stageit platform. Hailed by KUSC Los Angeles as the "next great tenor", the protege of legendary tenor Jerry Hadley has impressively shown his flexibility as a performing artist of multiple genres by offering wonderfully eclectic programs for nine months. Most recently, Cheney has found himself exploring the history of the Broadway musical through his "Decades" concerts teaming up with Broadway pianist and conductor Cathy Venable.

Venable, a versatile artist in her own right, is currently serving as Associate Conductor for the first National Tour of Frozen. She has held similar positions in National Tours such as The Phantom of the Opera and The Sound of Music. A classically trained pianist, Venable has served as Assistant Conductor and rehearsal pianist with companies such as Salt Marsh Opera and Light Opera Oklahoma as well as playing in numerous Broadway pits.

Cheney and Venable have performed their way through a Century's worth of "Decades"programs together displaying a flawless sense of style and understanding of the evolution of the Broadway Musical. We can't wait to see what they have in store for the 2010s!

Tickets for this event are "pay what you can" and can be purchased at

https://www.stageit.com/brian_cheney_cathy_venable/musical_theater_decades_the_2010_s/91679

