Breaking Borders to Show BREAKING BROADWAY BORDERS

Breaking Borders presents Breaking "Broadway" Borders, a one-night-only international variety show that promises to dazzle audiences with global talent and Broadway flair. The performance will include a night of singing, dancing, and live performances.

Following the overwhelming success of last April's sold out international production of Spring Awakening in NYC and the sold out world premiere of the Italian-language version of Tony n' Tina's Wedding, the Breaking Borders team is back with an new event.

Produced by MTA and Janine Molinari, this evening will be hosted by the legendary Lavinia Draper and will feature performances from the current Italian cast of Hairspray. Audiences can expect a showcase of international artistry, bringing together diverse musical traditions and theatrical excellence on one stage.

Adding to the lineup, the event will also feature Broadway and TV stars, including Carly Baron (Broadway's Mary Poppins),Max Bartos (Broadway's Sing Street), Audrey Bennett (Broadway's Frozen the Broadway musical as Young Anna, Amelie, the Broadway musical), Jake Kitchin (Michael (Billy Elliot Broadway National Tour), and Bright Star (Pre-Broadway Workshop @NY Stage and film)

Doors for the even will open at 9:00 PM, with the performances beginnging at 9:30 PM. The event will be appoximently 75 minutes.

