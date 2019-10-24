Brad Phillips to Take the Stage at Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Brad Phillips in ROADSIGNS: The Story of a Midwestern Sideman on December 21st, 2019 at 11:30PM. Music producer for actor/singer-songwriter Jeff Daniels steps out for his breakout solo performance and double album release show in NYC. Experience the story of a midwestern musician from Michigan, whose musical journey began as a kid dreaming of becoming the next Neil Diamond, to finding a voice on the violin, and the unlikely road that led to sharing the stage - and in some cases, rental cars - with some of the most iconic musicians, actors, and artists of this generation, ultimately leading to the discovery of his own creative voice. ROADSIGNS features music from along Brad's musical path, including music of Jeff Daniels, Stevie Wonder, The Verve Pipe, and original songs accompanied on guitar and piano, with virtuosic instrumentals on violin, mandolin, octave mandolin, guitar, piano, and dobro. Brad's show creates an air of up close and personal intimacy and naked truthfulness that draws in an audience with genuine, heartfelt performances that will move you, light up your heart, make you laugh, make you feel, and make you think.

Brad's solo show mirrors the format of SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY, telling his story through the lens of significant musical moments throughout his life as an artist. The show is directed and written by Brad with covers of instrumentals and music by his collaborators, and original songs and instrumentals drawing from his roots in Americana/Roots music, old-time/Celtic fiddling, singer-songwriter and jazz. Special guest pianist Ellen Rowe, jazz faculty at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre & Dance, will join Brad for a handful of numbers, as well as other NY musicians. This show will be a celebration of the release of Brad's first two solo albums, BREAKING FREE and RIDELLA'S CAVE: THE LIBERTY STREET SESSIONS, which will be available for purchase at the show.

Brad Phillips in ROADSIGNS: The Story of a Midwestern Sideman plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on December 21st, 2019 at 11:30PM. There is a $20-$45 cover charge and a 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

For more than 15 years, Brad Phillips has served as a sideman for some of Michigan's most prevalent singer/songwriter acts. He is most known for his appearances with Jeff Daniels, The Verve Pipe, and the Celtic-fusion super-group Millish. He has also appeared with May Erlewine, Joshua Davis from NBC's THE VOICE, and played violin for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin, Pat Metheny, and Iggy Pop and the Stooges.





