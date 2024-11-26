Bob Anderson Sings the Music of Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bob Anderson will be making his return to Carnegie Hall for one night only, December 21 with two shows at 5:30 and 9:30pm. He last appeared there in December 2021, performing his all-Sinatra show to a sold-out house, garnering six standing ovations.

In Our Kind of Town, Anderson will bring Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett together again, capturing the classic spirit of these music icons and performing their beloved hits, accompanied by the Patrick Hogan Sextet. Special guest star is comedian Mike Marino, New Jersey’s “bad boy.”

VH1 voted Anderson the No. 1 celebrity impersonator in the world; an honor also given to him by People Magazine. Anderson sounds like Sinatra and Bennett, but he also looks like them too, thanks to spot-on prosthetic makeup. His best reviews come from his subjects including Tony Bennett who said, “I really must admit he gets it so close, I have to change my act.” Bennett also said of Anderson’s Sinatra impression, “A perfect night like seeing Sinatra at his best. Frank would have loved it.”

In the years since first being discovered decades ago as a 23-year old, Anderson became a regular on talk and variety shows, racking up more than 200 appearances on television networks and shows including Showtime, HBO, The Mike Douglas Show, The Merv Griffin Show, Late Night With David Letterman and The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson.

Anderson has performed in more Las Vegas showrooms than just about anyone. When Las Vegas celebrated 50 years of entertainment, Bob Anderson was voted No. 12, between Barbra Streisand and Ray Charles, on a list of Las Vegas’ all-time-favorite acts.

Anderson’s backstory reads like a classic novel. In 1973, he snuck into the Sahara’s Congo Room to watch a Nancy Sinatra rehearsal. During that rehearsal, Nancy’s opening act, the Everly Brothers, got into an argument and walked out. Enter 23-year-old Bob Anderson. He told the musical conductor that he was a singer; with only a few hours until the start of the show and no opening act, Nancy Sinatra’s producer handed Anderson a mic and let him prove himself. He did: Anderson went on in place of the Everly Brothers and played the entire two-week engagement at the Sahara.

Shortly after that engagement, Anderson accompanied Nancy Sinatra to The Merv Griffin Show. That was Anderson’s first appearance on national television-and he got a standing ovation. Griffin was impressed, and months later, after seeing him perform in Beverly Hills, Griffin invited Anderson to his 50th birthday celebration. It was at Merv Griffin’s party where Anderson started singing and imitating the voices of well-known vocalists. The crowd loved it. Cary Grant was sitting on the floor by the piano, saying, “This is really amazing; I have never seen anything like this!”

His other career highlights include being given his own room at The Top of the Dunes Hotel, where his show ran for a record-breaking 12 years; induction into the Casino Legends Hall of Fame and The Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame; voted Best Entertainer in Las Vegas seven times; VH1 named him #1 out of all the current Tribute Artists; and Simon Cowell calling him the ultimate Frank Sinatra Singing Impressionist on the planet. He has performed at The Kennedy Center for two Presidents, London and Monte Carlo for the Royal Family, the 50th Celebration of the Academy Awards and Jimmy Stewart’s Life Achievement Awards.

Back in 1994, as Sinatra finished performing his last show at the Sands Casino before retiring, he voiced his concern to Bob, who was with him backstage, that the public would forget him. Sinatra was filled with emotion and Bob promised he would keep his music alive.

Anderson has an autobiography “Vegas My Way” in the works as well as a documentary on his extraordinary career.

