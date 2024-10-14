Blackberri to Present BLACK MAGIC WOMAN at The Laurie Beechman Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BLACK MAGIC WOMAN: A BLACKBERRI HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR is a Halloween themed night filled with laughs, music, and of course, beards. Enjoy an evening with the finalist of "The Boulet Brothers Dragula" Season 5, BLACKBERRI as she shares stories of her life through comedy, song, and of course good ole southern sassy.

BLACKBERRI in BLACK MAGIC WOMAN: A BLACKBERRI HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR will be presented Friday, October 18 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theater (inside West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street-- at Ninth Avenue, accessible from the A,C,E,N,R,V,F,1,2,3 trains at 42nd Street). Tickets are $24 for general admission or $36 for VIP tickets which include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet. There is also a $25 food/drink minimum at all performances at this venue. To purchase tickets, visit www.SpinCycleNYC.com.

BLACKBERRI is a finalist of "The Boulet Brothers' Dragula" Season 5 and known across the world as the Bearded Beauty of Texas. Blackberri's emcee prowess and performance abilities have earned her great respect and success in the Texas scene. She brings a revolving door of talents to the competition, including comedy, acting, performance, and makeup skills. Blackberri fuses her love of comic books, anime, kpop, and comedy in with her campy drag to entertain crowds from near and far. And you know what they say "The Blacker the berry, the sweeter the juice!"

