Birdland to Present an Unforgettable Night of Music with Matt Baker and Luke Hawkins

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present pianist Matt Baker and singer/dancer Luke Hawkins in “The Buddy Boys Take Birdland” – an exciting night of music, magic and a little mayhem – on Monday, August 14 at 7:00 PM. Their special guests will include vocalists Jelani Remy, Gabrielle Stravelli, Jacob Khalil, Ella Mae Dixon, Kim McClay, and Izze Stein, with Marty Kenny on bass, Alvester Garnett on drums, Ben Golder-Novick on saxophone. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Matt Baker performs regularly as a sideman at jazz venues including Birdland and The Blue Note, tours both within the USA and internationally as a bandleader and sideman and has released 6 albums, his latest a DVD album Live at Birdland. In 2019, Matt premiered his new project “A Rhapsody of Gershwin” at Birdland, presenting a new spin on the music of one of America’s most celebrated composers. The show’s all-star lineup from the heart of New York’s jazz scene includes Endea Owenson bass, Curtis Nowosad on drums, and 2019 Grammy nominee vocalist Nicole Zuraitis. The project fuses jazz with classical, and is comprised of music from Porgy and Bess, “An American in Paris,” “Rhapsody in Blue” and “Concerto in F,” plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin. Baker’s sideman credits include touring and performing with vocalists Judy Collins, Ann Hampton Callaway, Jennifer Holliday, Vanessa Williams, Patti LaBelle, Veronica Swift (2015 Monk competition winner), Tierney Sutton, and Arianna Neikrug (2015 Sarah Vaughan competition winner), in addition to guitar icon Bucky Pizzarelli, and tenor saxophonist Joel Frahm. Matt Baker was an award winner himself in the 2003 Montreux International Solo Jazz Piano competition and a semi-finalist in 2004 and 2005.

Luke Hawkins is a NYC-based tap dancer and choreographer. He performed in and choreographed the Broadway show, Harry Connick Jr. – A Tribute to Cole Porter at the Nederlander Theatre in 2019 and has choreographed Connick and performed alongside him in 43 concerts including The Hollywood Bowl, Wolftrap, UNO Lakefront arena in New Orleans, La Seine Musicale in Paris, and the Palladium in London. Luke’s theatre credits include the Broadway production of Xanadu, Cirque du Soleil’s Banana Shpeel (NYC) and Joya (Cancun, Mexico) as well as New York City Center Encores! productions of No, No, Nanette; Gentlemen Prefer Blondes; and On Your Toes. He has played several leading roles in regional productions as Ren in Footloose, Huck in Big River, Bert in Mary Poppins, Action in West Side Story, Will Parker in Oklahoma!, Tulsa in Gypsy, and Robert in The Drowsy Chaperone. His TV and film credits include tap dancing alongside Channing Tatum in the Coen Brothers’ Hail, Caesar!, the 2015 Tony Awards, “Gossip Girl,” “America's Got Talent,” “The Colbert Report,” “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and “Annie Live!”

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Matt Baker and Luke Hawkins in “The Buddy Boys Take Birdland” on Monday, August 14 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com.

UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party

“Jim Caruso’s Cast Party,” a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called “show-business heaven” by The New York Times and “the gold-standard of open mic nights” by The Wall Street Journal, “Cast Party” will take advantage of the city’s post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

“The Lineup with Susie Mosher” is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today’s hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher – the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called “one of those talents you need to see to believe” by Time Out New York – hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM – Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as “the truest heir to Bobby Short” in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as “a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor’s intensity in whatever she sings” by The New York Post and “a lyrically sensitive interpreter” by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for “Major Recording of the Year.”

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Daniel Reichard – “It’s You I Like”

Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the musical, Jersey Boys, will present a compilation of iconic, nostalgic tunes from our childhoods re-explored through an adult perspective. The evening intends to be an emotional, summertime pick-me-up, exploring the themes of self-esteem, motivation, curiosity, and communication. Reichard will be supported by musical director and pianist Micha Gilad, drummer Alex Wyatt, and bassist Brian Holtz. Reichard’s signature style and talent paved the way to starring roles in New York City, including his portrayals of Candide in Leonard Bernstein’s Candide at New York City Opera and pop artist Keith Haring in the Public Theater’s Radiant Baby. Over the past decade, Reichard has toured the world with his Jersey Boys co-stars as a founding member of the vocal group, The Midtown Men. They have performed over 1,000 concerts and recorded two albums and two public television specials. Reichard has guest starred with 35 major symphonies, including the Boston Pops, the National Symphony, and the Philadelphia Pops.

$50/75 + $20 food/drink minimum

August 21 (Monday) 7:00 PM – Birdland Jazz Club

Wendy Moten

Nashville vocalist Wendy Moten – best known for her 2021 run on NBC’s “The Voice” – returns to the venue following her sold-out debut at Birdland last May and a six-show engagement at Birdland Theater that fall. This performance will feature compositions from Richard Whiting to the Queen of Soul. Most recently Wendy made another appearance on “The Voice” to perform with CeeLo Green for Blake Shelton’s final show. Wendy’s new single “Don’t Give Up” was released earlier this year. At Birdland, she will be joined by Mike Ricchiuti on keyboards, Brian Delaney on drums, David M. Santos on bass, and Paul Livant on guitar. Wendy Moten is a bridge from Memphis to Nashville to the rest of the world. Respected in the music business as a consummate professional for years, the wider public discovered her talent and charm during her remarkable run on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2021. She turned all four judges chairs during her blind audition and ended up as a finalist. A native of Memphis, Wendy sang Pop/R&B on a major label in the ‘90s, then moved to Nashville to become an in-demand harmony singer. She has recorded duets with Michael McDonald, Julio Iglesias, Kirk Whalum, Peabo Bryson, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Buddy Guy, Paul Brown, John Oates, and others. Wendy has performed as a solo artist on the Grand Ole Opry multiple times and recently with Blake Shelton.

$50 tables / $50 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

August 31 (Thursday) 8:30 PM – Birdland Theater

Cady Huffman and Mary Ann McSweeney – “Just Play”

Tony winner Cady Huffman and jazz and Broadway bass player Mary Ann McSweeney are two veteran performers who love playing music. “Just Play” explains their need to come together and play during the pandemic…and what they discovered along the way. Combining voice with bass, and whatever else strikes their fancy, the duo will pirouette from Peggy Lee to Jimi Hendrix, with a promise that nothing is off-limits. Cady Huffman started playing the Euphonium in 3rd grade, eventually putting it aside in favor of high kicks and belting out show tunes. In recent years she has taught herself the ukulele, couching the high kicks and refining her vocals to include her softer side. Influenced by Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, and Blossom Dearie, she infuses her music with a huge heart, humor and megawatt smile. Huffman won the 2001 Tony Award for playing “Ulla” in The Producers. She was nominated for an Outer Critics' Circle Award for The Nance, and nominated for a Tony Award for The Will Rogers Follies. She also appeared on Broadway in La Cage Aux Folles, Steel Pier, Dame Edna: The Royal Tour and Big Deal. Mary Ann McSweeney has played with jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Joanne Brackeen, Lee Konitz, Gil Goldstein and Bucky Pizzarelli. She has played for famous conductors Leonard Bernstein, Lalo Schifrin, and John Williams. As a freelance bassist she has played 45 different Broadway and Off- Broadway productions. She continues to compose and arrange music for her “Urban Fado” project and is looking forward to recording her Urban Fado Project II.

$40 tables / $40 bar + $20 food/drink minimum