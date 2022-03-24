Birdland to Present Debbie Gravitte in Residency, Featuring Stephen Schwartz, Marc Shaiman & Harvey Fierstein

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte in a special residency "Debbie Plus One" starting Monday, April 11 at 7:00 PM. Gravitte has been in theater long enough to have made some very special friends, and she welcomes Stephen Schwartz (April 11), Marc Shaiman (May 9), and Harvey Fierstein (September 12) for three separate evenings full of songs, stories, and surprises. Each show has a $40 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Debbie Gravitte - Tony Award-winner, Grammy Award-winner, and Emmy nominee - has found herself in demand from the Broadway stage to the concert stage and beyond. After making her Broadway debut in the original cast of They're Playing Our Song, she went on to appear in Perfectly Frank, Blues in the Night, Ain't Broadway Grand, Chicago, Jerome Robbins' Broadway, and Les Misérables. She has appeared in three shows for City Center Encores!: Carnival, The Boys From Syracuse, and Tenderloin.

Debbie has performed her nightclub act worldwide, from New York's Rainbow & Stars and 54 Below, to London's Pizza on the Park to Atlantic City with Jay Leno, Harry Anderson and the legendary George Burns. A favorite with Symphony audiences, she has sung with over 175 orchestras around the world including The Boston Pops, the Chinese Philharmonic with Lang Lang, Philly Pops, National Symphony, The New York Pops, Altanta Symphony, Moscow Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony and more.

On television, Debbie co-starred on the CBS series "Trial and Error," NBC's "Pursuit of Happiness," and in several specials for PBS, including "Live from the Kennedy Center," "The Boston Pops Celebrate Bernstein" for Great Performances, and Ira Gershwin's 100th Birthday Celebration from Carnegie Hall. She has four solo albums, including Big Band Broadway, Defying Gravity, The MGM Album, and Part of Your World: The Music of Alan Menken. She appeared with Bette Midler in the Universal Feature, Isn't She Great?, and can be heard as one of the voices in Disney's The Little Mermaid.

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Debbie Gravitte in "Debbie Plus One" on April 11 (Stephen Schwartz), May 9 (Marc Shaiman), and September 12 (Harvey Fierstein). All shows are Monday at 7:00 PM. There is a $40 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.



UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS AT

BIRDLAND THEATER AND BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB

Every Monday at 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

"Jim Caruso's Cast Party," a New York institution for almost two decades, is a wildly popular weekly open mic night/variety show that has brought a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to Birdland since 2004. Called "show-business heaven" by The New York Times and "the gold-standard of open mic nights" by The Wall Street Journal, "Cast Party" will take advantage of the city's post-pandemic nightlife renaissance to keep presenting a potent mix of Broadway stars, jazz swingers and cabaret legends, in addition to new faces and rising talent from every genre. The buoyant, sharp and charming Caruso guides the entire affair, while musical genius Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett) holds court at the ivories and leads the Cast Party Symphony Orchestra (Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums).

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Tuesday at 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

"The Lineup with Susie Mosher" is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes, ranging from today's hottest headliners to the best up-and-coming stars of tomorrow. Mosher - the noted actress and singer from Broadway and beyond, called "one of those talents you need to see to believe" by Time Out New York - hosts the spontaneous extravaganza every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential New York City entertainment.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum

Every Saturday at 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club



Eric Comstock & Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit Our Sinatra (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great. Sean Smith has been an integral part of the international jazz scene for over 25 years, and has performed with Gerry Mulligan, Phil Woods, Benny Carter, Art Farmer, Flip Phillips, Clark Terry and many others. Barbara Fasano has been praised as "a gorgeous, soulful singer who has an actor's intensity in whatever she sings" by The New York Post and "a lyrically sensitive interpreter" by The New York Times. Her latest album Busy Being Free is the recipient of the MAC Award for "Major Recording of the Year."

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum

March 28 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Karen Mason - "Kander & Ebb & All That Jazz!"

Mason returns to Birdland for one night only to share her love of songwriters John Kander and Fred Ebb in her new show, "Kander & Ebb...And All That Jazz." As one of the original stars of the off-Broadway production of And the World Goes 'Round, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. A night of unforgettable stories, laughter, and music, including "Ring Them Bells," "My Coloring Book," and "Go Back Home," this show highlights Mason's vocal prowess, charisma, and overall versatility. Mason is the star of Broadway's Mamma Mia!, Wonderland, Hairspray, and Sunset Boulevard, as well as the first US tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Love Never Dies. She is the also the recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award. She has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, and The Drury Lane Oakbrook, as well as Royal Albert Hall in London. She has eight albums, including her latest release Let the Music Play, featuring the title song from Paul Rolnick and David Friedman.

$40 + $20 food/drink minimum

April 7 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

The Kinsey Sicks

For 24 years, America's Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet has served up a feast of music and comedy to audiences at performing arts centers, music venues, and comedy festivals in every kind of town you can imagine! Their award-winning a cappella singing,sharp satire, and over-the-top drag have earned The Kinsey Sicks a diverse and devoted following. They have been called "inventive, riotously and sublime" by Variety.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

April 11 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Daryl Sherman Trio

Rhode Island born Daryl Sherman has been a part of the New York City jazz scene since the mid-70s and she is one of the rare singing pianists equally talented in both roles. Sherman is a unique stylist with charm, quick wit, chemistry with her audiences and ability to make herself at home in any musical setting. From her early stints at Sinatra hang-outs like Jilly's, there's hardly a jazz joint, supper club or hotel Daryl has missed. When Artie Shaw formed a new band after his retirement, Shermanwas his chosen singer, calling her "a first rate singer-musician". Her albums are in regular rotation on Cable TV's Music Choice, Sirius/XM Radio, BBC, JazzRadio Berlin and she's been a frequent guest on NPR's "Piano Jazz."

$30 Table/$20 Bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 18 (Monday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Steve Ross

Steve Ross delves into the Great American and International Songbooks for some old favorites, and a couple of songs from contemporary writers, including himself, from America (Cole Porter, Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael), England (Noel Coward), France (Charles Trenet) and Germany (Friedrich Hollaender). Ross has been a fixture of the cabaret community in Manhattan for over forty years. In 1981 he re-opened the legendary Oak Room at Manhattan's famed Hotel Algonquin where he held forth for over 15 years. He has appeared on Broadway in Noel Coward's Present Laughter and off-Broadway in his Fred Astaire tribute I Won't Dance. Internationally, he has performed in London, Paris, Tokyo, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Melbourne and Sydney as well as cabarets and theatres across America and on the high seas.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum

April 25 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Louis Rosen and his "Almost Large Band"

Award-winning composer/arranger Louis Rosen celebrates the upcoming releases of two new albums, It Is Still Dark: Three Suites and Music for Guitars, and offers a sneak preview of new songs from yet another new album due out later this year, along with a selection of past album favorites. His "Almost Large Band" includes some of his favorite, long-standing collaborators: pianist (and Broadway conductor) Kimberly Grigsby, clarinetist Andrew Sterman, multi-instrumentalist David Mansfield; bassist Dick Sarpola, and drummer Eric Halvorson. Louis' style is a fusion of folk, jazz, rock and classical idioms. Music for Guitar and Four Suites are the 10th and 11th albums of his music and songs to be released over the past 15 years.

$30 tables + $20 food/drink minimum