Birdland Presents John Pizzarelli And More The Week Of July 29

Birdland will kick-off their great week of programming with the following acts:

July 29 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas Tributes Roberta Flack

Natalie Douglas continues her smash monthly residency with another edition of her hit series entitled "Tributes." One Monday each month, Natalie will perform a different tribute show. With Music Directors, Mark Hartman and Brian Nash, and a band of all-star musicians, Natalie will celebrate the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of four legendary influences: the luminous singer, songwriter and pianist, Roberta Flack.

All tickets $35, $10 food/drink minimum

July 29 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Barbara Fasano at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed pop/jazz vocalist Barbara Fasano comes home to Birdland with a new set of eclectic songs ranging from Billy Strayhorn to Joni Mitchell, from Johnny Mandel to Bruce Springsteen. A storyteller in song in the tradition of Carmen McRae, Sylvia Syms and Julie Wilson, Ms. Fasano explores the complexities of love and the circles we all swirl within.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 29 (Monday) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 30 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Fleur Seule at the Birdland Theater

Fleur Seule is a vintage jazz band based in Manhattan. Led by Allyson Briggs, "The Glamour Girl of Jazz," she takes audiences back in time, to the days of elegant music and Hollywood fashion. In their return concert at Birdland, Fleur Seule will perform "Latin Love Songs" of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and beyond. With their take on beloved classics and rare gems, you will enjoy hits of Celia Cruz, La Lupe, Vikki Carr, Eydie Gorme, and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 30-August 3 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Final week of John Pizzarelli's 2-week engagement: A Tribute to Benny Goodman

John Pizzarelli charms audiences with his warmth, sense of humor, and musical chops. Through his multi-faceted career as a jazz guitarist, vocalist and bandleader, the son of the legendary New Jersey native guitarist Bucky Pizzarelli, has become one of the most recognizable faces and voices in contemporary jazz for his interpretations of classic standards, romantic ballads and the cool jazz flavor he brings to his performances and recordings.

All tickets $40-50, $10 food/drink minimum

July 30 (Tuesday) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Wednesday) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Rico Jones Quartet at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater welcomes the Rico Jones Quartet to the stage, with Rico Jones (sax), David Kikoski (piano), Nasheet Waits (drums) and Joe Martin (bass).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

July 31 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Candice Reyes Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Candice Reyes has gained a reputation for being an active Latina jazz vocalist. Reyes brings a youthful and refreshing sound to jazz. She will be joined by Abel Mireles (tenor sax), Will Dougherty (piano), Charlie Dougherty (bass), Joe Spinelli (drums) and special guest Nathan Eklund (trumpet).

All tickets $0-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 1 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Lorin Cohen

Equally adept on the bass guitar as well as the upright bass, Lorin Cohen played in the Broadway production of "Motown: The Musical", as well as the Chicago run of "Jersey Boys." He will be joined by Yotam Silberstein (guitar), Obed Calvaire (drums), Yvonnick Préne (harmonica) and Carlos Cuevas (keyboards).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 1-3 (Thursday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Chris Byars Original Sextet at the Birdland Theater

The Chris Byars Original Sextet faces a unique challenge of performing new works with a four-horn, two-rhythm instrumentation. This innovative, chordless configuration creates a vacuum of accompaniment that is joyfully filled by horn writing. As the listener experiences each new tune, they are pulled along by a hip, new harmonic force of ensemble playing that gives every moment the sound of New York City Jazz. The sextet includes Chris Byars (tenor sax, composer, arranger), Zaid Nasser (alto sax), John Mosca (trombone), Stefano Doglioni (bass clarinet), Ari Roland (bass) and Phil Stewart (drums).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 2 (Friday) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 3 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

The Duke Ellington Center Big Band

Birdland is proud to present The Duke Ellington Center Big Band.

All tickets $30-60, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Jane Scheckter "I've (still) Got My Standards" at the Birdland Theater

Jane Scheckter recorded her first album, "I've Got My Standards" with Mike Renzi, Jay Leonhart and Grady Tate in 1988. This 30th anniversary reunion is a tribute to Grady, who passed away last year.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

August 4 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





