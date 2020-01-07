Birdland Has Released Its January Schedule

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater are kicking off the new year with a star-studded January schedule! At Birdland Jazz Club, catch the Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, under the direction of Scotty Barnhart and special guest vocalist Carmen Bradford; Karrin Allyson as she pays tribute to Mose Allison; and the Hot Sardines, among others!

Birdland Theater will present the music of Nat "King" Cole, as performed by Billy Stritch and Clint Holmes; an all star tribute to late guitar great John Abercrombie featuring Marc Copland, Jack DeJohnette, Ben Monder, and Adam Nussbaum; Catherine Porter & Jim Vallance and piano great Donald Vega.

Repeat engagements include Jim Caruso's Cast Party with Billy Stritch at the piano, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, The Birdland Big Band, Eric Comstock with Sean Smith and special guest Barbara Fasano, and Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra.

January 13-18 (Monday-Saturday) - Birdland Jazz Club

(Monday at 7:00, Tuesday-Saturday at 8:30 & 11)

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra: Directed by Scotty Barnhart

85th Anniversary Live Recording!

Featuring Special Guest Vocalist Carmen Bradford (January 13-15 only)

*Jon Faddis will be the guest Conductor (January 18 only)

This great 18-member orchestra is continuing the excellent history started by Basie of stomping and shouting the blues, as well as refining those musical particulars that allow for the deepest and most moving of swing. William J. "Count" Basie (1904-1984) started his orchestra in Kansas City in 1935 and proceeded to develop one of the greatest jazz groups in history. Under Basie's leadership - with a strong commitment to making sure every tune was danceable - the orchestra featured many of the greatest instrumentalists and vocalists. Today, under the leadership of director, Scotty Barnhart, The Count Basie Orchestra is traveling the world, swinging and shouting the blues with precision, in Count Basie's unmistakable style of Kansas City swing. January 13-15, Carmen Bradford, who sang with the Count Basie Orchestra from 1983 to 1991 will join this iconic ensemble. Grammy nominated trumpeter Jon Faddis will be the guest conductor on January 18th.

$50 tables; $40 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

(Monday: $40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum)

January 13 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Peter Cincotti

When Peter Cincotti was 18-years old, the pianist made history when his debut album reached #1 on the Billboard jazz chart. The youngest performer to do so, Peter has performed in some of the world's most prestigious venues from Carnegie Hall to L'Olympia in Paris, collaborated with artists ranging from Andrea Bocelli to David Guetta, has been featured in blockbuster films such as Spiderman 2, represented the global fashion brands Ermenegildo Zegna and Tod's, and appeared as himself in Season 3 of the hit Netflix series House Of Cards. His third album East Of Angel Town is produced by 16-time Grammy winner David Foster and spawned the hit song "Goodbye Philadelphia." His latest release Long Way From Home is an upbeat blend of musical styles that brings active, rhythmic piano playing back into the landscape of modern music.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 14 (Tuesday) 7:00 PM - Birdland Theater

Hannah Jane Peterson: Lady Legends

Rising star Hannah Jane Peterson pays tribute to the famous ladies of song in her outstanding show "Lady Legends." A recent graduate of the Professional Performing Arts School in Times Square, the singer and multiinstrumentalist's star has continued to rise with performances throughout New York City at some of the city's most storied venues.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 15-18 (Wednesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch with The Christian Tamburr Trio

"Straighten Up and Fly Right: The Music of Nat 'King' Cole"

Birdland is thrilled to welcome back vocalists Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch as they pay tribute to the unforgettable Nat 'King' Cole. After a sold-out run last May, the long time friends have returned with a magnificent program that features "Route 66," "Nature Boy," "Mona Lisa," and other timeless classics. They'll be joined by piano and vibraphone virtuoso Christian Tamburr and his trio (including Carmen Intorre on drums and Paul Sikivie on bass).

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 16 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The University of North Texas One O'Clock Lab Band

The One O'Clock Lab Band, under the direction of Alan Baylock, is the premier performing ensemble of the internationally acclaimed University of North Texas jazz studies program. With an unprecedented seven GRAMMY® Award nominations (one or more per decade and under every director since the 70s: Lab '75, Lab '76, Lab '89, Lab '91, Lab 2009, Lab 2015) from the library of over eighty critically acclaimed recordings to date, the One O'Clock Lab Band is noted for exceptional individual musicianship, and tight ensemble performance.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 19 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Scott Reeves Jazz Orchestra

Virtuosic big band arranger, trombonist, and flugelhornist Scott Reeves formed this 18-piece ensemble in 2008. Touted by Jazz Times as an "assemblage of brilliant artists," the outfit has recorded two critically acclaimed studio albums on the Origin label - Portraits and Places, and Without a Trace, performing at the nation's most iconic jazz venues. Join Reeves and his impressive roster of jazz luminaries for his return performance.

All tickets $30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 19 (Sunday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Bill O'Connell Quartet

Veteran pianist, arranger, musical director and accompanist Bill O'Connell has established himself as a master of a myriad of musical idioms, displaying his stunning facility as both a straight-ahead and latin jazz pianist. Beginning his career in the late 1970's as the keyboardist, arranger and composer for bandleader Mongo Santamaria, O'Connell keyboard stylings can be heard accompanying such luminaries as Sonny Rollins, Chet Baker, Gato Barbieri, and Emily Remler. More recently, O'Connell, the four-time recipient of the "Jazz Writer of the Year" award from SESAC, can be heard leading critically-acclaimed ensembles, like the "Latin Jazz All Stars." Come hear O'Connell bear the fruit of his illustrious career in a paired down quartet.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 20 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Natalie Douglas Tributes: Ella

Singer Natalie Douglas returns with her "Tributes" series. Natalie Douglas - the acclaimed vocalist hailed as "a true, true star" by BBC London Radio, "a true force of nature" by The Times (UK), "sensational" by Time Out New York, "a monstrous talent" by Next Magazine and "simply everything" by The Daily News, - will return to her home perch at Birdland Jazz Club with a new monthly residency as part of Jim Caruso's Broadway at Birdland Series with another edition of her hit series entitled "TRIBUTES." One Monday each month, Natalie performs a new tribute show of the music and magic of a storied singer.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 20 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Senri Oe Trio "Hmmm Tour" with Matt Clohesy and Mark Ferber

Celebrated pianist and New York resident Senri Oe has proven his versatility on the five albums that he has released as a bandleader since 2012, from a two-horn quintet release (Boys Mature Slow, his 2012 stateside debut), to a full big band recording (2013's Spooky Hotel), to a straight-ahead trio release (2015's Collective Scribble), to a vocal showcase (2016's Answer July featuring Sheila Jordan, Theo Blackmann, Becca Stecens, and Lauren Kinhan of New York Voices). On his latest release Hmmm, Senri returns to a trio context to share his most personal, intimate release yet - a heartfelt tribute dedicated to the memory of his father, who passed away prior to the recording of the album. Bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Mark Ferber will join Senri in the deeply evocative, lively performance of this original material.

All $30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 21, (Tuesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Tori Scott: Aging Disgracefully (A Birthday Show)

Vocalist, actress and comedian Tori Scott, who has been touted "the Bette Midler of the new millennium" by Providence Magazine, and among the Top 10 Cabaret Performers in NYC by Time Out New York, returns to the Birdland stage with a musical autobiography chronicling the ups and downs of life and love, and her desire to become a showbiz sell-out. With songs ranging from Judy Garland to Queen, it's an evening of big belting, bad decisions, and booze. "You're in for an absolute thrill!" - Curtis Wong, Huffington Post.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 21-25 (Tuesday - Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Karrin Allyson "Allyson Sings Allison"

5-time GRAMMY® nominated jazz vocalist, pianist and songwriter graces the Birdland stage with stunning interpretations of material from the songbook of Mose Allison. Allyson rose to prominence in the '90s, releasing a string of albums including her debut 'I Didn't Know About You' in 1992. The album earned such accolades as being name-checked in Playboy's annual readers' poll alongside such greats as Ella Fitzgerald and Shirley Horn. Allyson's impressive discography culminated last year with the release of Some of that Sunshine, her first collection of all-original tracks and a further testament to her already impressive creative output. As Christopher Loudon writes in Jazz Times: "With Some of That Sunshine, Allyson unleashes her equally impressive dexterity as a songwriter."

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 22 (Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

David Finck

Long recognized as one of New York's most gifted musicians, bassist, producer, arranger, and songwriter Finck, has a discography of over 100 recordings including Platinum and Gold selling records with Rod Stewart, Natalie Cole, and Elton John. The legendary GRAMMY® Award winning music producer Phil Ramone notes, "A fine and unique musician, [Finck] can drive a Rhythm section or create a sensitive solo. He has done a lot of sessions from Previn, Cincotti and pop music. The most important point is his humor and his love of his work."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 23 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Rob Silverman

New York resident and jazz veteran Rob Silverman has been playing jazz piano, trumpet, singing and composing for 47 years. Mentored by the likes of Jackie McLean, George Russell, Fred Hersch, and Jimmy Heath, Silverman is the recipient of many awards including two Meet the Composer Grants, and a Brio award in 2013 for Best Jazz Composer for his album Fractured Time. Silverman has released 12 albums over the course of his tenure in New York City, and will soon be taking on a role as a professor at the prestigious Duke Ellington School.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 23 (Thursday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Remembering John Abercrombie: An All-Star Salute for his 75th Birthday

Birdland is proud to commemorate the anniversary of the legendary jazz guitarist John Abercrombie's 75th birthday. John was not only a gifted guitarist, ECM recording artist and composer but also an inspiring teacher and mentor. Musical director and pianist Marc Copland will direct a program that will feature a full range of his compositions performed by his close musical collaborators and admirers; an all-star salute featuring Jack DeJohnette, Marc Feldman, Adam Nussbaum, Drew Gress, Rale Micic, Ben Monder, Bob Devos, and Steve Laspina. Ticket proceeds will benefit the John Abercrombie Jazz Scholarship Foundation (JAJSF).

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 24 (Friday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Michael & Mardie...And Other Delights

NYC nightlife duo and real-life spouses Michael Garin (piano and vocals) and Mardie Millit (vocals) are bringing their unique blend of genre-bending music and comedy to Birdland Theater with their show. Since the duo's inception in 2005, they have been performing together at acclaimed NYC hotspots such as the Rainbow Room, the Monkey Bar, Le Cirque, 54 Below and an infamous late-night Sunday gig at Elaine's in its final years of operation. Michael and Mardie bring their signature blend of music and comedy for a 60's themed night of delight.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 24 (Friday) 9:45 - Birdland Theater

The Habibi Kings

"Two Muslims, a Jew, and an Episcopalian walk into a bar..." and create the one-of-a-kind movable feast of world music that is the Habibi Kings! Featuring Samir Shukry (violin/vocals) and Ossama Farouk (doumbek), both from Broadway's Tony and Emmy Award-winning The Band's Visit; plus Drama Desk Award winner Michael Garin (piano/vocals) and the "supple-voiced" (NY Times) Mardie Millit inexplicably singing in Farsi! With songs from Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central America, the Habibi Kings are truly "The Finest in Non-Regular Music.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 25 (Saturday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Robert Davi: Davi's Way

Long recognized as one of Hollywood's best-known tough guys, with standout performances in "The Goonies," "Die Hard," "Kill the Irishman," "The Iceman" and "The Expendables 3," his album 'Davi Sings Sinatra: On The Road to Romance,' produced by the legendary Phil Ramone, catapulted its way into Billboard magazine's top ten (#6) traditional jazz chart. While Davi's foray into music might surprise some of his fans, singing is nothing new to Davi, who won first place in the prestigious New York State School Music Association Solo Competition at just 15 and who as a young adult studied under top vocal teachers of Juilliard caliber. Davi's first on-screen appearance was opposite Frank Sinatra in the telefilm "Contract on Cherry Street" and now Davi pays homage to Sinatra among others on the Birdland Theater stage.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 26 (Sunday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Adison Evans Quartet featuring Sabeth

Saxophonist Adison Evans is one of the most sought after, up and coming musicians on the New York jazz scene. She has shared the stage with a litany of household names including Beyonce, Jay Z, and Demo Lovato, among others. Her sophomore album Meridian was released in 2018 and received worldwide acclaim. Birdland Jazz Club is excited to welcome back Evans and her group which includes Silvano Monasterios on piano, Josh Allen on bass, Jongkuk Kim on drums, and special guest singer Sabeth.

All tickets $30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 26 (Sunday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Louis Rosen and his Large Band: I Don't Know Anything

Award-winning composer/arranger Louis Rosen returns to Birdland to celebrate the release of his ninth album, I Don't Know Anything (Di-tone Records™). Louis wrote the music and lyrics for this new sixteen-song cycle, which he describes as an "Album in Three Acts," with the title of each "act" offering a clue to the arc of the work: Act One - I Don't Know Anything; Act Two - My Third Act; and Act Three: A First Farewell. Louis' style is a fusion of folk, jazz, rock, blues and classical idioms; and to perform selections from the album, he'll be joined by a group of outstanding musicians and long-standing collaborators, many of whom appeared with Louis and Capathia Jenkins at Birdland last year when that duo premiered "Phenomenal Woman: The Maya Angelou Songs" The Large Band includes Louis on guitar and vocals; lead guitarist, David Mansfield; CJ Camerieri on trumpet and french horn; Andrew Sterman on alto & tenor saxophones, flute and clarinet; Maxim Moston on violin; Anja Wood on cello; Dave Phillips on acoustic and electric bass; Gary Seligson on drums; and a few surprise guests!

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 26 (Sunday) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND

Just a block from Times Square, BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic-style burlesque to its midtown Manhattan roots. Nestled in the legendary jazz club's intimate new theater, this funny, sexy gem of a show unveils a luscious line-up of sparkling strip-teasers, each an exciting, enticing delight. Overseeing the frolics is renowned burlesque comedy legend, "Mr. Showbiz" himself, Murray Hill. Heralded by the New York Times as the "ultimate, consummate nightclub performer," he'll keep you in stitches while the rest strip their britches! Also hosting is the notorious, uproarious SIR Richard Castle. This "deliciously dirty dandy" has graced stages from Stockholm to Detroit, and is now enjoying his 10th year hosting his own burlesque/comedy show at NYC's The Slipper Room. Our ravishing roster is curated by ROSIE CHEEKS, "The Blushing Beauty of Burlesque." Rosie's currently one of the five featured burlesque performers in THE BURLESQUE SHOW at The Borgata Casino in Atlantic City.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 27 (Monday) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf

The Broadway at Birdland concert series is proud to announce that Broadway cellist Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf will host an evening that explores beautiful melodies from Broadway and beyond. Featured stars will be singer/composers Katie Thompson (Oklahoma, Pump Boys and Dinettes, Giant, R.R.R.E.D) and Bob Stillman (Grey Gardens, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Grand Hotel). With Scots-born guitarist Steve Gibb, Mairi will also invite her guests to perform their own versions of Robert Burns' timeless poetry in celebration of Burns Night.

All tickets $30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 27 (Monday) 8:30 - Birdland Theater

Ben Paterson Trio

Combining a joyful swing feel with an impeccable touch, Ben Paterson has quickly established himself as one of the most exciting young pianists on the Jazz scene today, garnering international acclaim for his superb musicianship and engaging performances. In 2018 Ben was named as the First Place Winner of the Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition, with judges including Ellis and Branford Marsalis, Arturo O'Farrill, and Jonathan Batiste. Notable collaborations include work with NEA Jazz Master Von Freeman, Bobby Broom, Johnny O'Neal, Red Holloway, Eldee young, Jerry Weldon, Peter Bernstein and Ed Cherry to name a few, with performances opening for groups like Steely Dan and B.B. King. Ben has released 6 CD's under his own name: Breathing Space (OA2 Records 2007), Blues For Oscar (Meetinghouse Records 2012), Essential Elements (MAXJAZZ 2013), For Once In My Life (Origin 2015), That Old Feeling (Cellar Live 2018), and Live at Van Gelder's (Cellar Live 2018).

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 28 (Tuesday) 7:00 - Birdland Theater

Catherine Porter & Jim Vallance

He penned 80's anthems, she kissed Hugh Jackman, he co-wrote the musical, Pretty Woman, she sang with Brian May. He has written favorites such as "Summer of '69," "Heaven," and "What About Love" and she is going to sing the heck out of them. Every song has a story. Singer/Songwriter Catherine Porter (Brian May Band, Sunset Boulevard, Next to Normal) and Songwriter Jim Vallance (Bryan Adams, Aerosmith, Heart) come together for one night only. With Musical Director, Brad Simmons and special guests.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 28-February 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Hot Sardines

Bandleader Evan Palazzo and lead singer Elizabeth Bougerol met in 2007 after they both answered a Craigslist ad about a jazz jam session above a Manhattan noodle shop. The unlikely pair - she was a London School of Economics-educated travel writer who grew up in France, Canada, and the Ivory Coast, he was a New York City born and raised actor who studied theater at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia - bonded over their love for Fats Waller, and The Hot Sardines were born. Their self-titled debut album, named by iTunes as one of the best jazz albums of 2014, spent more than a year on the Billboard Jazz Chart, debuting in the top 10 alongside Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga. The accolades began pouring in for the band: Downbeat called The Hot Sardines, "one of the most delightfully energetic bands on New York's 'hot' music scene," while The London Times praised their "crisp musicianship" and "immaculate and witty showmanship," declaring them, "simply phenomenal."

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 29 (Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Paul Marinaro

Vocalist Paul Marinaro, "one of the most beautiful vocal instruments in the business today" (Howard Reich, Chicago Tribune), has become one of the most in-demand and respected male vocalists, taking "his place among the top five male jazz singers active today." (Scott Yanow, LA Jazz Scene) With Chicago as his home-base, Paul has grown in national visibility. In early 2019, he was the sole vocalist in an all-star tribute to Oscar Peterson at Jazz at Lincoln Center, and for an audience of 10,000 he appeared alongside jazz legend Sheila Jordan at the 2017 Chicago Jazz Festival. His concept album in tribute to his father, Without a Song (2013), was nationally acclaimed, and his 2015 live album One Night in Chicago was called "a shining example of male jazz vocal at the top of its game." (Midwest Record). His next studio album is due in 2020.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 30 (Thursday) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Pureum Jin

Winner of the 2019 Hot House Readers Jazz Awards, Pureum Jin is one of the leading figures in the jazz world with the release of her new album The Real Blue through Cellar Live in June 2019. Pianist and executive producer Jeremy Manasia assembled an all-star lineup, including the great Willie Jones III on drums, and rising stars Luke Sellick on bass, and Sabeth Perez on vocals. Since its release, the album has been receiving rave reviews from prestige jazz magazines including a four-star review in Downbeat.

$30 tables; $25 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 30 (Thursday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Yoko Miwa Trio

Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Yoko Miwa is one of the most powerful and compelling performers on the scene today. Her trio, with its remarkable telepathy and infectious energy, has brought audiences to their feet worldwide. Their latest CD, 2019's Keep Talkin,' showcases Miwa's fine playing and artful compositions and the trio's uncanny musical camaraderie. DownBeat gave the recording four stars, calling it "a beautifully constructed album" and noting "the drive and lyricism of a pianist and composer at home in bebop, gospel, pop, and classical." JazzTimes also reviewed the album favorably, praising Miwa's "jaw-dropping degree of technique." The album enjoyed seven weeks in the top 10 on Jazz Week's charts, much like its predecessor, Miwa's 2017 release Pathways, which also made Jazz Week's top 10 for several weeks. In a 2017 feature article on Miwa, DownBeat noted her "impressive technique and a tuneful lyricism that combines an Oscar Peterson-ish hard swing with Bill Evans-like introspection."

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 31 (Friday) 7:00 & 9:45 - Birdland Theater

Donald Vega

Pianist Donald Vega has established himself as one of the most important and prolific pianists on the contemporary jazz scene since his 2008 debut album Tomorrows. Since, he has released Spiritual Nature with Christian McBride and Lewis Nash. Vega teamed up again with Lewis Nash on his third album, With Respect to Monty (Resonance Records, 2015) along with Hassan Shakur, the great bassist and former Monty Alexander band member, and long time friend and grammy nominated artist, Anthony Wilson on guitar. Donald has gone on to record several albums as part of Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio. He is also an adjunct professor at both SUNY Purchase and The Juilliard School. Donald is currently working on his fourth album, a tribute to his own immigration story as well as the thousands of migrants impacted by the U.S.'s current immigration policies.

Monthly Engagements:

January 13, 20 & 27 (Mondays) 9:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

$30 + $10 food/drink minimum

January 14, 21 & 28 (Tuesdays) 9:30 - Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

January 15, 22 & 29 (Wednesdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $10 food/drink minimum

January 17, 24 & 31 (Fridays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin, and world music for sold-out audiences. Directed by David DeJesus and featuring weekly guest artists who drop-in from around the NYC jazz scene, come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 18 & 25 (Saturdays) 5:30 - Birdland Jazz Club

Eric Comstock with Sean Smith special guest Barbara Fasano

Hailed as "the truest heir to Bobby Short" in The New York Times, pianist/singer Eric Comstock returns to Birdland with star bassist/composer Sean Smith with songs by everyone from George Gershwin to George Harrison. These two masters met on the Off-Broadway hit OUR SINATRA (which Eric co-wrote) and have since worked separately and together around the world. Vocalist Barbara Fasano joins them at Birdland for a swinging Saturday supper where the music and stories are equally great.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

January 19 & 26 (Sunday) 8:30 & 11:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- leads the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically acclaimed performances internationally, have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$40 tables; $30 bar + $10 food/drink minimum





