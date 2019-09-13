Birdland Announces October 2019 Schedule

Birdland will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

October 1 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Everybody Rise: A Resistance Cabaret at the Birdland Theater

This evening of classic show tunes, all lethally revised for the age of Trump, stars an impressive array of musical theater dynamos, including Taylor Crousore, Daisy Hobbs, Michael Kostroff, Christine Pedi, Dylan Thompson and Nick Wyman under the musical direction of Matthew Martin Ward. They'll be joined at each performance by two Special Guest Stars, among them Bryan Batt, Liz Callaway, Jason Robert Brown, Katie Finneran, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar and Chip Zien.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 1-5 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Week one of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter's Great Big Band

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Jukebox Saloon at the Birdland Theater

Chicago-based vocalist Colby Beserra and NYC keyboard whiz Dan Lipton bring their strong musicality and love of a good song to the Jukebox Saloon. Inspired by the classic Tony Bennett/Bill Evans duo records, a pair of pros strips down and re-engineers their favorite songs with a sense of musical adventure. Beserra and Lipton create unique, jazzed-out interpretations of songs you know and songs they'd like you to hear.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Birdography: Celebrating Art Blakey with David DeJesus and Chris Smith at the Birdland Theater

In the series Birdography, the life and music of jazz legends are thoughtfully curated through live performance - October Birdography celebrates Art Blakey! From strong press rolls to innovative limb independence, Art Blakey's unique approach forever changed jazz drumming. Not only was Blakey one of the all-time master drummers, he was also one of the most important band leaders in jazz history. For generations of musicians, joining Art Blakey's Jazz Messengers was the ultimate goal. For the musicians who achieved it the Jazz Messengers became the fertile soil from which their legendary careers grew. This month Birdography celebrates Art Blakey with spirited renditions of Jazz Messenger classics, a discussion of what made his drumming unique, and rare audio interview clips from Blakey himself. Performers include David DeJesus (alto saxophone), Chris Smith (drums), Adam Birnbaum (piano), David Wong (bass), James Burton III (trombone) and Brandon Lee (trumpet).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ronny Whyte: Whyte Witchcraft with The Cecilia Coleman Big Band

Ronny Whyte is considered a premiere interpreter of Classic American Popular Song, an outstanding jazz pianist, and a successful songwriter. For two years Ronny appeared Off-Broadway in the hit musical Our Sinatra as well as its two national big band tours which played more than 90 cities. He was featured twice at New York's JVC Jazz Festival, and there was inducted into the Cabaret Jazz Hall of Fame.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Julie Halston at the Birdland Theater

Julie Halston is one of New York's busiest actresses. Well-known to theatre audiences, she is currently playing the quick-witted producer Rita Marshall in Tootsie. She was recently nominated for a Drama Desk Award for her critically acclaimed performance in You Can't Take it With You. She was also singled out for her performance in Charles Busch's The Tribute Artist, and for her performance as Mother in the Kennedy Center production of The Guardsman.

All tickets $25-35, $10 food/drink minimum

October 3 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Regina Martin Sings Carole King at the Birdland Theater

The Birdland Theater is proud to present Regina Martin singing Carole King.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 4-5 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Bruce Harris at the Birdland Theater

Born and raised in the Bronx, NY, trumpeter Bruce Harris has earned a reputation as one of the most important and emerging voices in jazz today. Harris became enamored with the trumpet and at the age of 13 his musical journey began in his home where the sounds of his grandfather's alto saxophone and New York's storied music traditions of bebop and hip-hop consumed him. Inspired by acclaimed director Spike Lee's "Mo Better Blues," Harris is heavily influenced by Charlie Parker, Miles Davis, Clifford Brown and Dizzy Gillespie

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Marcello Pellitteri in A Benefit for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund

Marcello Pellitteri will be performing in a benefit concert for the Veronica Pellitteri Memorial Fund with an all-star band including Donny McCaslin and Tim Ries on sax, David Gilmore on guitar.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Kelly Green Trio at the Birdland Theater

As a pianist, vocalist, arranger, and bandleader, Kelly Green maintains a rare balance, interacting with her trio while serving as her own foil. Guided by Evan Hyde's sure and supple drum work and Alex Tremblay's bass, the group applies its organically state-of-the-art dynamic to an intriguing array of settings.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7 and 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Anita Gillette in "After All"

After sold out performances for her acclaimed Irving Berlin tribute, Broadway legend Anita Gillette returns to Birdland with a new show full of equally delicious songs and stories that define her six dizzying decades in show business. "After All" is filled with hilarious and touching incidents and observations, covering everything from singing with Burt Lancaster and riding an elephant with Bill Murray to stories about Tina Fey and her Aunt Thelma!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Tedd Firth Trio at the Birdland Theater

Tedd Firth is a New York City based musical director, jazz pianist and arranger. Among the jazz musicians he has performed or recorded with are John Pizzarelli, Houston Person, Frank Wess, Mark Whitfield, Red Holloway, Benny Golson and Joe Morello.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Stephanie Nakasian at the Birdland Theater

Known as one of the world's leading jazz singers, Stephanie Nakasian will take you on a fantasy swing voyage, which transcends the Great Ladies of Song in both tribute and originality. Capturing hearts with her extensive repertoire, reaching from Jazz to Broadway, Stephanie creates an atmosphere of romance and excitement that will transport you to another place and time. She will be joined by Matt Baker (piano), Karl Kimmel (bass) and Curtis Nowosad (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 8-12 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Week two of the "Third Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter's Golden Striker Trio

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene. He will be joined by Russell Malone (guitar) and Donald Vega (piano).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 9 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Sam Dillon Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Sam Dillon is a saxophonist, woodwind player, composer and teacher based in New York. He has appeared on television several times with Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks. He was on HBO two times in Martin Scorsese's T.V. Series "Boardwalk Empire" playing clarinet, and most recently for USA in "Royal Pains" playing saxophone.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

TAEKO's New Album "Contemplation" (Flat Nine Records) Release Celebration

With a never-ending stream of musical ideas and fluidity of delivery that shows years of studying her craft, TAEKO has built a distinctively unique approach to jazz in addition to mastering the traditional vocal and instrumental aspects. This album features songs written by the beloved jazz greats such as Chick Corea, Bill Evans, Benny Golson, Mal Waldron, and Billie Holiday, with TAEKO's unique point of view and arrangement. She will be joined by Theo Hill (piano), Francois Moutin (bass), and Victor Jones (drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 10 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Youn Sun Nah at the Birdland Theater

Hailed by The Guardian as "a style-bending star," South Korean vocalist Youn Sun Nah has a truly distinct story and an innovative approach to music. Her refreshingly rich voice, which All About Jazz describes as "dramatic, sensual, and bluesy," is a reflection of her cultured background.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

An Evening with Garrison Keillor and Heather Masse at the Birdland Theater

Bestselling author and radio legend Garrison Keillor is joined by vocalist Heather Masse of the Wailin' Jennys and pianist Richard Dworsky, who served as music director for Keillor's "A Prairie Home Companion" for 23 years. Sweet duets, tales from Keillor's childhood, and audience singalongs abound in this gently rollicking show. Audience members will feel like they've been invited into the living room of three very talented friends.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 11-12 (Friday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

Hila Kulik Group at the Birdland Theater

During the last decade, Hila has performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians in Israel and abroad, including international touring vocalist Noa Nini (Israel), saxophonist Antonio Hart (USA), saxophonist Donald Harrison (USA), vocalist Cyrille Aimee (France), trumpeter Wayne Tucker (USA), vocalist Pauline Jean (Haiti) and more.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Vanessa Racci

The 1950s through the '70s were a golden age of Italian-American male crooners-Vic Damone, Dean Martin, Al Martino, Jimmy Roselli, Sergio Franchi, Jerry Vale-who honored the Italian popular song, with all its lush melody and openhearted sentiment. But for Vanessa Racci, who grew up in a Neopolitan-descended, Italian-American family in Thornwood, New York, the queen of that repertoire was Connie Francis. Vanessa's sweet and sour, impeccably musical contralto throbs with feeling and she has spent years singing pop-jazz standards.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 13 (Sunday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Mafalda Minnozzi presents "SENSORIAL - Portraits in Bossa & Jazz" at the Birdland Theater

Returning to Birdland for the fifth time, powerhouse singer Mafalda Minnozzi will debut her new CD "SENSORIAL" with a special record release event in the Birdland Theater. On hand will be the band from her new recording dedicated to a revisiting of the magical fusion of Bossa and jazz via some unique arrangements built around her spirited improvisations.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Anita Gillette in "After All"

After sold out performances for her acclaimed Irving Berlin tribute, Broadway legend Anita Gillette returns to Birdland with a new show full of equally delicious songs and stories that define her six dizzying decades in show business. "After All" is filled with hilarious and touching incidents and observations, covering everything from singing with Burt Lancaster and riding an elephant with Bill Murray to stories about Tina Fey and her Aunt Thelma!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 14 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Jed Levy Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Saxophonist Jed Levy brings a new quartet to the new Birdland Theater, featuring guitarist Phil Robson, drummer Jason Brown and bassist Peter Slavov. The original music is innovative and contemporary whilst drawing on the vast tradition of jazz, across the whole spectrum of styles. The emphasis is on strong melodies and grooves and the tunes are vehicles for improvisation, allowing each musician to bring their experience and to make them their own.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

jackbenny: All Aboard! The Train of Thought at the Birdland Theater

With "All Aboard! The Train of Thought," Los Angeles-native twin composers, songsters, and multi- instrumentalists Jack and Benny Lipson, aka jackbenny return to Birdland Theater. In a comedic and colorful exhibition of their originals with a healthy heaping of sibling shtick, the Lipsons guide audiences on a candid tour through the delicate, well-curated millennial mind.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 15-19 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Third week of the "Second Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter Quartet with Jimmy Greene, Renee Rosnes and Payton Crossley

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene. He will be joined by Jimmy Greene (tenor sax) Renee Rosnes (piano) and Payton Crossley (drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 16 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Jesse Harris' 50th Birthday Show with Special Guests!

Jesse will present his new, unreleased album, tentatively titled "Old Town," featuring a horn section led and arranged by CJ Camerieri (trumpet/french horn/flugel horn), with Kenny Wollesen (drums), Tony Scherr (bass), Will Graefe (guitar), Mike Boschen (trombone), Anat Cohen (clarinet). Surprise special guests will join!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Mari Koga

In her fourth appearance at Birdland's early evening showcase, Mari will be playing familiar Jazz standard with a Latin flavor and Latin Classics with a Jazz flavor. She will also be performing her original songs with Chiemi Nakai (piano), Alex Apolo Ayala (bass), Vince Cherico (drums) and Willie Ruiz (congas + chorus).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Joanne Halev "Like a Perfumed Woman" at the Birdland Theater

Singer and storyteller Joanne Halev tells tales from the mysterious, intoxicating, and passionate world of international fragrance creation. There'll be tokens and talismans from the beautiful music and lyrics of Porter, Loesser, Bacharach, Bucchino, Mercer, McBroom and more, while wandering from Bangkok to Sao Paolo, Laos to London, Mumbai to Madagascar, and back to Brooklyn.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 17 (Thursday) at 9:45PM

Matt Dwonszyk "Wonderful World" Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Matt Dwonszyk is an accomplished bassist, composer, arranger and educator with a Masters in Jazz Studies from SUNY Purchase. He frequently performs at some of the most prestigious jazz clubs in New York City and leads a group of his own entitled the "Dwonztet".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 18-19 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Joel Frahm Quartet at the Birdland Theater

For nearly 30 years, Joel Frahm has lived in New York City, working in jazz clubs, collaborating with other musicians, and honing his craft. His bold, inventive tenor sound has won fans in the U.S. and across the world.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Eyal Vilner Big Band

Since its inception in 2008, The Eyal Vilner Big Band has collaborated with some of the top jazz legends of our time. The big band performs Vilner's new arrangements of jazz standards as well as his original compositions. The big band's first two albums, Introducing the Eyal Vilner Big Band and Almost Sunrise, received rave reviews and stood strong on the American and Canadian Jazz Radio Charts.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

Michele Brourman: Love Notes at the Birdland Theater

For singer/songwriter Michele Brourman, a song is a love letter. She's been writing and sending them since she was a little girl. In this digital world, we need them now more than ever! For her Birdland Theater debut, Michele brings a clutch of her original songs, old and new.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 20 (Sunday) at 9:45PM

Michael Thomas Quartet at the Birdland Theater

Michael Thomas is an award-winning saxophonist, composer, and arranger who has been an active member of the New York City jazz community since arriving in 2011. In addition to performing with his own quartet and septet, he is currently working on a duo recording with pianist Chris Ziemba as well as co-leading a new quintet with trumpeter David Neves.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 21 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Diana DeGarmo & Ace Young

Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young will present "DnA - The Music That Makes Us," an intimate evening of music highlighting the songs of the past, present, and future that have and still are molding them into the entertainers they were born to be. Included will be hits from pop, and Broadway, performed by a Southern belle and a Mountain man. Ace and Diana will take you on the musical journey of their lives from childhood, "American Idol," married life, and whatever the future may hold!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 21 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The Emmet Cohen Trio at the Birdland Theater

With a, "nimble touch, measured stride and warm harmonic vocabulary," (Downbeat) pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Matt Baker at the Birdland Theater

Jazz pianist Matt Baker returns to the Birdland stage with the world premiere of a new project: Gershwin, like you've never heard it. Mr. Baker will present a whole new spin on the music one of America's most celebrated composers, with an all-star lineup from the heart of New York's jazz scene. Comprising of music from Crazy for You, Porgy and Bess and An American in Paris, Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue, plus other exciting gems from the classical and popular worlds of George Gershwin! Joining Matt will be Endea Owens (double bass), Curtis Nowosad (drums) and Alex Goodman (guitar), plus special guests Benny Benack III (trumpet & voice) and Grammy nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 22-26 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Final week of the "Second Annual Celebration of Ron Carter" with

Ron Carter Nonet

Ron Carter is among the most original, prolific and influential bassists in jazz with more than 2,000 albums to his credit. Beginning his career in the 1960s with Jaki Byard and Eric Dolphy, Cannonball Adderley, and a five year stint with the Miles Davis' Quintet, Ron also performed and recorded with notables including Bill Evans, B.B. King, and Dexter Gordon. Ron Carter's various ensembles, big band to trio, feature a who's who of the finest players on the NYC scene.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 23 (Wednesday) at 9:45PM

Brad Simmons Presents: "Buckingham Nicks" at the Birdland Theater

In this one-night-only event, Brad Simmons, Michael Holland and Jon Weber will reinterpret and honor the extraordinary artists, Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks. Before they joined Fleetwood Mac, the dynamic duo released one masterpiece self-titled album. Soon after, their luscious hit songs "Rhiannon," "Monday Morning," "Landslide," and "Don't Let Me Down Again" were in heavy radio rotation. And then, the Rumours album gave us "Dreams," "Go Your Own Way," "I Don't Want To Know," and "The Chain."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Adison Evans

After a successful debut album release, "Hero", Adison is proud to release her new work, "Meridian". The album is a musical decree rooted in the concept that everything is connected, just as the meridian in our bodies creates a pathway for vital energy to flow. Evans' compositions contain an expressive mixing of colors similar to those found in nature.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 24 (Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Laszlo Gardony Trio at the Birdland Theater

The members of the Laszlo Gardony Trio hail from three continents: Europe, Africa and North-America. As a bandleader Laszlo projects his ideas strongly, but rather than dimming the creative lights of his band mates his musical forthrightness inspires them to high levels of self-expression. Yoron and John's deep understanding and appreciation of Laszlo's sound and spirit match Laszlo's appreciation of their creativity and expertise. That's what makes listening to this trio so exciting: a perfect balance between structure and freedom.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 25-26 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Gabrielle Stravelli Quintet at the Birdland Theater

Award-winning vocalist and songwriter Gabrielle Stravelli has garnered critical acclaim and a loyal following through her rich sound, original compositions and her unique take on material from the Great American Songbook as well as by contemporary artists as varied as Willie Nelson, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder and John Fogerty. A trained actor, Gabrielle has a soulful sensitivity for the story in the lyric.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 26 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 5:30PM

Paul Marinaro

Chicago-based jazz vocalist Paul Marinaro, dubbed as having "one of the most beautiful vocal instruments in the business today" by Howard Reich of the Chicago Tribune, is a modern classic. Paul has quickly made a name for himself, becoming one of the most in-demand and respected male vocalists

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 27 (Sunday) at 7:00PM

"Carried Away: Jeff Harnar Sings Comden & Green" at the Birdland Theater

The Bistro Award-winning show is a celebration of the lyrics of Betty Comden and Adolph Green, whose Broadway musicals include On The Town, Wonderful Town, Bells Are Ringing, Peter Pan, On The Twentieth Century, Will Rogers Follies and Hollywood screenplays including "Singing in the Rain" and "The Band Wagon." The show includes melodies by Comden & Green's significant collaborators, including Jule Styne, Leonard Bernstein and Cy Coleman, featuring standards and surprises including "Just in Time," "Make Someone Happy," "Never Land," "New York, New York," "Lonely Town" and "I Can Cook Too."

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 28 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Natalie Douglas "Tributes" Barbara Streisand

Natalie Douglas will celebrate the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of the consummate musician, beloved icon, award-winning actor, director, producer and ultimate vocal Goddess, Barbra Streisand.

All tickets $30-35, $10 food/drink minimum

October 28 (Monday) at 8:30PM

The NEXTGEN QUARTET at the Birdland Theater

The NEXTGEN Quartet presents music from their debut album "STARLIGHT". The NEXTGEN QUARTET consists

of Chris Mondak (Bass), Gabriel Feldman (Piano), Mario Layne Fabrizio (Drums/Percussion), and Ye Huang

(Saxophones and Clarinet).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 28 (Monday) at 9:45PM

Wayne Tucker and The Bad Motha's at the Birdland Theater

Wayne Tucker is trumpet player, composer, and arranger based in New York City. He has played with many of today's current Jazz stars including Kurt Elling, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cyrille Aimee, and Pop stars like Taylor Swift, David Crosby, Elvis Costello, Matt Simons and Ne-Yo.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 29 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Kristen Lee Sergeant's "Smolder" with Special Guest Ted Nash at the Birdland Theater

Kristen Lee Sergeant is a jazz vocalist and composer of effervescent energy, musical intensity and dramatic flair. She commits to telling a story in her music and performance style, while sparking spontaneous sonic conversation with her fellow musicians. Such commitment, and its results, captivate her audiences, whether in live performance or listening to her recordings.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 29-30 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Frank Catalano Quartet

Chicago sax player Frank Catalano tears into his leads with fluid, funky aggression, and can keep that boldness up through 10-minutes-plus live workouts on standards and his original compositions.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 30-31 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Champian Fulton at the Birdland Theater

Born in Oklahoma, Champian Fulton has become a world class Jazz pianist and vocalist with international acclaim. A mainstay on the vibrant New York Jazz scene, she has performed with musical royalty such as Lou Donaldson, Frank Wess, Eric Alexander, Buster Williams, and Louis Hayes. From New York to Barcelona, Champian's swinging style and charismatic performances have made her a guardian of the legacy of Jazz.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 31 (Thursday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Jenny Scheinman & Allison Miller's PARLOUR GAME

Parlour Game, released Aug. 2 on Royal Potato Family Records features a compositional sisterhood of two innovators redefining American music. Along with pianist Carmen Staaf and acoustic bassist Tony Scherr, Parlour Game prevails as a respite from the daily chaos of the modern world and brings life's joy into focus. Collectively, the three leading women jazz artists and Scherr send out a calling card for listeners to take a deep breath, and wholeheartedly enter their sonic haven for a moment of solace and playfulness.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

October 6, 13, 20, 27 (Sundays) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

October 6 and 27 (Sundays) at 9:30PM

BURLESK! at Birdland, Hosted by Murray Hill at the Birdland Theater

BURLESK! at BIRDLAND marks the return of classic burlesque to its midtown Manhattan, Times Square roots. Each week, B!@B features a luscious line-up of seasoned, sparkling strip-teasers, each a singular, sensual delight. Overseeing the frolics is the legendary "Mr. Showbiz" himself, MURRAY HILL. A relentless shtick-slinger, Murray's resumé runneth over. 18 AND OVER SUGGESTED.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 7, 14, 21, 28 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $25-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Tuesdays) at 9:30PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

All tickets $25, $10 food/drink minimum

October 2, 9, 16, 23, 30 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 4, 11, 18, 25 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

October 5, 12, 19 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

TICKET INFORMATION:

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com

For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080.

Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge.

At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.

ABOUT BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB:

Named for alto saxophonist and jazz pioneer Charlie "Bird" Parker who dubbed it "The Jazz Corner of the World," Birdland opened on December 15th, 1949. For 60 years it has been home to jazz legends, from Parker, John Coltrane Duke Ellington and Count Basie to Oscar Peterson, Hank Jones, Diana Krall and everyone in between. The original 52nd street location was a cultural barometer and meeting place, inspiring the songs "Birdland" and "Lullaby of Birdland," and serving as a regular haunt for celebrities and cultural figures. The modern incarnation is a state of the art nightclub featuring award winning Southern and Cajun cuisine, first rate sound and lighting and a who's who of contemporary musical artists, 7 nights a week.

315 West 44th Street (between 8th & 9th Avenues)

New York, NY 10036

DISCOUNTS AND SPECIALS:

Students (with current ID) & Broadway Theatre-Goers (with Broadway ticket stub from same day of performance): 50% off music charge at 11PM shows only.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You