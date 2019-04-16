Birdland Announces May 2019 Schedule - Emmet Cohen Trio, David Murray with Saul Williams, and More!

Birdland has announced its upcoming May program! The venue will kick-off their exciting month of programming with the following acts:

April 30-May 1 (Tuesday-Wednesday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Frank Catalano Quartet

Signed to Chicago's Delmark Records as a teenaged-native-son-protégé of Von Freeman, the now 41-year-old Frank Catalano has become a distinctive improviser, prolific composer, patented inventor, brand ambassador, and unparalleled collector of vintage saxophones. With his distinctive voices, both in speech and on saxophone, Frank exudes infectious enthusiasm.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 1-4 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM

Julie Budd at the Birdland Theater

Join Julie Budd for "The Songs Of My Life," backed by longtime musical director Herb Bernstein, as she will perform material by such varied songwriters as Michel Legrand, Duke Ellington. Laura Nyro, Jule Styne, Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields, Marvin Hamlisch, Carole King, Barry Manilow, Anthony Newley, Marc Shaiman, Burt Bacharach & Hal David, Neil Sedaka, Oscar Levant, and more.

All tickets $20-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 1-2 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 9:45PM

Fleurine & Boys from Brazil New Album Celebration: Brazilian Dream

Vocalist Fleurine has caused a stir with her new band Boys from Brazil, playing at Birdland regularly as well as at New York Winter Jazz Fest and Festivals around the world. Featuring special guest Brad Mehldau (May 1st only). Joining her are Ian Faquini (Guitar), Vitor Goncalves (Accordion & Acoustic Piano), Eduardo Belo (Bass) and Rogerio Boccato (Percussion)

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 2-4 (Thursday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Emmet Cohen Trio

Pianist Emmet Cohen has emerged as the finest of his generation. In addition to the "Masters Legacy Series" of recordings with drummer Jimmy Cobb, bassist Ron Carter, and (forthcoming) with Benny Golson, George Coleman, and Tootie Heath, the Emmet Cohen Trio have appeared at the world's premier jazz venues including Newport Festival, Monterey Festival, Village Vanguard, The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Ronnie Scott's, Kennedy Center, and more. Shunning barriers of genre, Crump has performed and recorded with a diverse range of musicians, from Portishead's Dave McDonald, The Violent Femmes' Gordon Gano, to Patti Austin, Jim Campilongo, Jorma Kaukonen, Lucy Kaplansky, Big Ass Truck, Sonny Fortune, and late blues legend Johnny Clyde Copeland.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 3-4 (Friday-Saturday) at 9:45PM

Stephan Crump's Rosetta Trio at the Birdland Theater

Grammy-nominated, Memphis-bred Brooklynite bassist/composer Stephan Crump performs with his all-string Rosetta Trio in exploration of work from their new album, Outliers.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 4 and 18 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Migiwa Miyajima & Miggy Augmented Orchestra

A story of inspiration. Fearless pursuit of passion. The key to living a rich and meaningful life is continuous learning and fearless pursuit of one's passion. Migiwa went on to lead her orchestra at Birdland in 2017, as the first female Japanese big band leader since Toshiko Akiyoshi left in 2003. Migiwa and Miggy Augmented Orchestra just released its debut album 'Colorful' from ArtistShare on Sep 6th, 2018.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

Simas & Amorim Duo CD release concert at the Birdland Theater

Join Luiz Simas, Wesley Amorim and special guests for an evening of gorgeous, exciting, exhilarating music commemorating the release of the Duo's new cd!

The program will include Luiz's and Wesley's infectious original tunes as well as compositions by Radames Gnatalli, Egberto Gismonti and many other great Brazilian composers. It will feature also new arrangements of a Lennon/McCartney favorite, and of the Agustín Barrios virtuosic piece "Las Abejas".

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 6 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Steve Ross "Gotta Have Hart and Hammerstein"

In "Gotta Have Hart and Hammerstein," Steve compares and contrasts songs with lyrics by Lorenz Hart and those written by Oscar Hammerstein, II. Hart, the urbane bard of the bitter-sweet, writing almost exclusively with Richard Rodgers, dazzles with his sophisticated wordplay and touching vulnerability in songs like "Glad To Be Unhappy," "The Most Beautiful Girl in the World," "Johnny One Note" and "Isn't It Romantic?" And Hammerstein, who began as one of the great operetta wordsmiths ("Lover Come Back To Me") and as Jerome Kern's collaborator ("All the Things You Are") matches the brilliant melodies of Rodgers with his heartfelt, supremely theatrical lyrics in songs like "Younger Than Springtime," "When the Children are Asleep" and "This Nearly Was Mine."

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 6 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Steel Burkhardt at the Birdland Theater

Steel comes to our stage straight from his four-year run in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway. He will perform music from the worlds of Broadway, Pop, and Rock n Roll in this not to be missed one-night-only concert event!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Karen Oberlin at the Birdland Theater

Oberlin brings back her show, Like Love: The Popular Songs of Andre Previn, after 13 years to honor the song legacy of this important artist. This is a varied collection of extraordinary songs -- some beloved, some virtually unknown, by a master composer who defies category. Lyricists Johnny Mercer, Alan Jay Lerner, the Bergmans, Comden and Green and Dory Langdon (Previn) joined Andre Previn to create the stuff of a show rich with complex emotions, substance, and delicious wit.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7-11 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

David Murray

Tenor saxophonist David Murray is known as a prominent leader of the New York jazz scene of the 1970s, 80s and 90s. A founding member of The World Saxophone Quartet, Murray worked with the likes of Max Roach, Randy Weston, The Grateful Dead, Taj Mahal, Elvin Jones & Geri Allen. As both a bandleader and musician, David Murray has been honored with many prestigious awards including a Grammy Award, the Bird Award, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Danish Jazz Par Prize along with being named Village Voice Musician of the Decade in 1980 and Newsday Musician of the Year in 1993. Mr. Murray is celebrating 40 years on the road playing and writing jazz with his third release on Motema records named Blues for Memo, to be presented live on Birdland's stage.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 7 and 21 (Tuesday) at 9:45PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:45pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

All tickets $20-25, $10 food/drink minimum

May 8-11 (Wednesday-Saturday at 7:00PM and Friday-Saturday at 9:45PM)

Clint Holmes and Billy Stritch at the Birdland Theater

Join these two Birdland favorites and vocal legends as they pay tribute to the unforgettable Nat "King" Cole on the occasion of his 100th birthday! Long time friends Clint and Billy are thrilled to finally be joining their musical talents for a week of performances in the beautiful Birdland Theater. Musical selections will include "Route 66", "Mona Lisa", "Nature Boy" and many other timeless hits made famous by the master himself. They'll be joined by Christian Tamburr and his trio and it's a show you will not want to miss! Unforgettable indeed!

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 9 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Ronny Whyte

Ronny Whyte is not only considered a premiere interpreter of Classic American Popular song he is also an outstanding jazz pianist, and an award winning songwriter. He has been featured on Marian McPartland's Piano Jazz on National Public Radio. He is an ASCAP Award-winning songwriter; his lyric Forget the Woman was recorded by Tony Bennett, and his music for The Party Upstairs won the MAC Award for Best Song of 2006. He will be joined by Boots Maleson (Bass), Cecilia Coleman (Piano) and Mike Campenni (Drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 12 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Ken Peplowski featuring Nicole Zuraitis

Ken Peplowski has recorded approximately 50 CDs as a soloist, and close to 400 as a sideman. He travels at least half of every year, playing clubs, concert halls, colleges, and pops concerts. He has headlined the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall, the Blue Note, and Dizzy's Club amongst many other venues. Ken's CDs on the Capri label, "Noir Blue", "In Search Of", and "Maybe September" were released to great critical acclaim and massive airplay.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 12 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

New York: Big City Songbook at the Birdland Theater

Birdland Theater is proud to announce that "New York: Big City Songbook," will return to the stage on Sundays, April 14, May 12, June 23, July 14, and August 11. The show stars Birdland favorites Klea Blackhurst, LaTanya Hall, Nicolas King and Jay Leonhart. Why have so many songwriters been compelled to write about New York? What is it about this city that fuels an endless supply of stories? This show offers a kaleidoscopic vision of life in the city, from the inspiring and romantic to the aggravating and the quirky. Created, scripted and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer.

All tickets $30-75, $10 food/drink minimum

May 13 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf More About the Melody: Rodgers & Co.

As part of her More About The Melody series, Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf presents an evening celebrating the iconic music of Richard Rodgers, Mary Rodgers and Adam Guettel. Special guest host will be Tony award-winning music director, Ted Sperling, and the evening will feature performances by Broadway stars Harry Hadden-Paton (My Fair Lady), Adam Kantor (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Rebecca Luker (Mary Poppins, The Sound Of Music) and Elizabeth Stanley (On The Town, Company).

All tickets $35-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 13 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Amanda Brecker at the Birdland Theater

Amanda Brecker is a Brazilian/American singer-songwriter from New York City. She has recorded four albums to date, with each release reaching the top of the jazz charts in Japan. She was the #1 Best Selling Jazz Vocal artist (in 2008 and 2009), and won 2 Gold Disc Awards along with the Best New Talent Award, New Star International Prize by ADLIB and the New Star International Award by Swing Journal (all in Japan). Amanda Brecker released her fourth album entitled "Way to Be" exclusively for Japan, which is now available worldwide on iTunes, CDBaby and Spotify. The album is a blend of Brazilian/American contemporary pop music infused with percussive rhythms from different regions of Brazil.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Anais Reno at the Birdland Theater

Anaïs Reno is a 15-year-old singer, songwriter, who attends LaGuardia High School for Performing Arts, as a drama major. She began performing at the age of 8, and quickly was recognized as a unique talent, with an unusually soulful voice. As a recipient of the Recanati-Kaplan Scholarship Program at the 92nd Street Y, Anaïs studies voice with Sarah Tolar and piano with Peter Yarin. Her passion is the Great American Songbook, jazz and blues.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14-18 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Curtis Stigers with The Birdland Big Band

Discovered by legendary record executive Clive Davis, Curtis Stigers debut album sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide on the strength of self-penned hit singles like "I Wonder Why," "You're All That Matters to Me," and "Never Saw a Miracle." A year later, Stigers cover of Nick Lowe's "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace Love and Understanding" for The Bodyguard Soundtrack sold over 40 million copies worldwide. Stigers continues to fulfill a promise made to a younger version of himself: a commitment to artistic growth, and to bringing new tunes to the Great American Songbook.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 14 (Tuesday) at 9:45PM

Roxy Coss at the Birdland Theater

The Roxy Coss Quintet is a New York-based modern jazz ensemble performing Coss' original compositions and arrangements. The Quintet features five of today's top young musicians from New York, including Alex Wintz on guitar, Miki Yamanaka on piano, Rick Rosato on bass and Jimmy Macbride on drums. The Roxy Coss Quintet has headlined nationally at many major venues and festivals, including the Newport, Earshot, and Ballard Jazz Festivals, the Appel Room for the 2016 ASCAP Foundation Awards, Jazz Standard, Jazz Showcase, and the Midwest Clinic "Music & Arts" Reception.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 15 (Wednesday) at 7:00PM

Allegra Levy at the Birdland Theater

Most jazz vocalists sing standards. Allegra Levy writes her own. From the plaintive title track of her boldly autobiographical debut album, LONELY CITY, to the haunting strains of her new CD, CITIES BETWEEN US, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter has penned a lyrical collection of harmonically adventurous-yet-familiar originals steeped in the tradition of the Great American Songbook.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 15-16 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 9:45PM

Konrad Paszkudzki and Pasquale Grasso at the Birdland Theater

Konrad Paszkudzki is an Australian-born, Polish-raised, and New York-residing jazz pianist with a remarkable status on American Airlines. In the last three years, he has recorded seven albums with the Konrad Paszkudzki Trio- the first ever Composers Songbook Series for Venus Records in Japan. Konrad will be joined at the Birdland Theatre by the world-renowned bebop genius of the jazz guitar, Pasquale Grasso, for an evening of swingin', soaring, drumless trio, Great American Standards, and a musical battle that will leave people mystified.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 16 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alex Frondelli and Haeun Joo

Haeun Joo, a jazz pianist, singer, and composer from Busan, Korea. She majored in classical composition at Busan Art High school and she went to Howon University to study jazz. n her music, Haeun Joo explores music through complex harmony that develops and evolves melodically and logically in through composed forms. Alex Frondelli is a guitarist from Long Island, New York. He began playing guitar at the age of ten and began to pursue music seriously in high school once joining marching band. Alex strives to maintain his own musical voice and maintain taste, while still supporting the other musicians around him.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 16 (Thursday) at 7:00PM

Joan Ryan at the Birdland Theater

Joan Ryan, winner of BroadwayWorld's Top Cabaret Artist Award and star of the hit cult favorite Ruthless! is thrilled to bring her acclaimed one woman show Joan Ryan Live! to NYC after performing last year in concerts at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. Showcasing her fierce four-octave range and sharing stories both funny and poignant, audiences will be entertained and delighted with her exciting repertoire of songs from the worlds of Broadway and Pop Music, from Stephen Sondheim, Rodgers & Hammerstein and Stephen Schwartz to Lady Gaga, Joni Mitchell and Barbra Streisand. Ms. Ryan has performed her dynamic one-woman shows to rave reviews and sold-out crowds from coast-to-coast!

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 17-18 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Dr. Monty Alexander at the Birdland Theater

In a career spanning six decades, pianist Monty Alexander has built a reputation for exploring and bridging the worlds of American jazz, popular song and the music of his native Jamaica, finding in each a sincere spirit of musical expression. As a leader, Monty has recorded over 60 albums to date, and has reinterpreted the music of a diverse collection of his favorite artists including Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, and Bob Marley.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 18 (Saturday) at 5:30PM

Jay Leonhart

Combining the skills of an old school entertainer and virtuoso jazz man, bassist, vocalist and composer Jay Leonhart has been a fixture of the New York scene for over forty years.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 19 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra

GRAMMY-nominated arranger, trombonist and award-winning vocalist Pete McGuinness leads his 17-piece jazz orchestra celebrating the release of its third CD for Summit Records "Along For The Ride". The band is full of long-time respected NYC jazz musicians and will present works by Pete that appear on the band's new recording, including creative takes on such well-known classic songs as "You Must Believe In Spring" and "Put On A Happy Face".

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 19 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

Myriam Phiro at the Birdland Theater

Myriam Phiro guides you through the decadent world of Edith Piaf using her timeless songs to retell the life of this iconic performer who've inspired her so much in becoming an artist. Accompanied by her Jazz trio, she recreates the brothels, circuses and nightclubs that created the great Piaf we all know. The performance lasts 60-70 minutes.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 20 (Monday) at 8:30PM

Andy Farber

An adroit and versatile jazz bandleader/composer/arranger/saxophonist and educator, Long-Island bred, and recently appointed Musical Director of the BMI Jazz Composer's Workshop, Andy Farber has been on the radar and rarefied shortlist of such musical legends as Wynton Marsalis, Jon Hendricks, Shirley Horn, Bobby Short, Michael Feinstein, Catherine Russell, Frankie Laine, Alan Harris, Cynthia Scott, Billy Stritch, B.B. King, Ray Charles, and more since his early 20s. Farber continues to lead the band from After Midnight backing Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for their PBS special Cheek to Cheek Live, appearing at the Rainbow Room, Jazz Standard, and Players Club as part of the Hot Jazz Festival in NYC, and, most recently, as Andy Farber & his Orchestra with whom he continues to perform and record with including upcoming gigs at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, and The New Jersey Performing Arts Centre (NJPAC).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM

Malou Beauvoir at the Birdland Theater

With her new release, Spiritwalker, Haitian-American singer-songwriter Malou Beauvoir communes with the spiritual traditions of her island heritage. A celebration of the Vaudou spirits that embody and enrich the culture of Haiti and a conveyance of their message of peace and awakening to the world at large, Beauvoir's new sound brings together Haitian Folk with Soul, R&B, Dance and Jazz to create a uniquely compelling blend of traditional and contemporary locution. Spiritwalker is also a call to rise up against the forces polarizing and dividing us and to awaken to our spiritual heritage, drawing from its guidance and inspiration.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21-25 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

Dr. Lonnie Smith with The Jazz Orchestra of the Concertgebouw

For more than fifty years, Buffalo native and Hammond B3 Organ master Dr. Lonnie Smith has recorded and performed with the greatest jazz, blues and R&B artists including formative stints in bands led by guitarist George Benson and saxophonist Lou Donaldson which led to gold records such as "Alligator Boogaloo" and "Finger Lickin' Good" for the Blue Note and Columbia Record labels. In larger and smaller settings dozens of arrangers and soloists and have joined our orchestra over the past 20 years. In its turn, the band will aim to touch and at times hit you again and again, sometimes with familiar work and golden oldies, sometimes with an experiment, but always from the heart.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 21 (Tuesday) at 9:45PM

The Lineup with Susie Mosher at the Birdland Theater

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:45pm on the first and third Tuesday of every month.

All tickets $20-25, $10 food/drink minimum

May 22-23 (Wednesday-Thursday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

John Patitucci Italian Trio at the Birdland Theater

John Patitucci is a three-time Grammy award winner, has been nominated over fourteen times and has played on many other Grammy award-winning recordings. He has performed and/or recorded with jazz giants such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Stan Getz, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Haynes, Wynton Marsalis, Michael Brecker, Kenny Garrett, Victor Feldman, Nancy Wilson and countless others. He has been active as a composer with fourteen solo recordings of his own and has been commissioned to write for various chamber music groups. He will be joined by Danilo Rea (Piano) and Roberto Gatto (Drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 23 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

Alex Smith Organ Trio

The Alex Smith Organ Trio is a soulful jazz group that features originals and arrangements from the band with a focus on music that grooves, always played from the heart. He is the keyboardist and arranger for Lady Gaga's jazz quintet and was featured on the Grammy winning album with Tony Bennett "Cheek to Cheek" and on their PBS Special "Cheek to Cheek - Live!" Alex is the music director for the Verve recording artist, Brian Newman, and is currently a featured performer for Lady Gaga's Jazz and Piano residency in Las Vegas at the Park MGM Theater for 2019 and 2020. He will be joined by Jesse Lewis (Guitar) and Tony Jefferson (Drums).

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 24-25 (Friday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

John Patitucci Remembrance Trio at the Birdland Theater

John Patitucci is a three-time Grammy award winner, has been nominated over fourteen times and has played on many other Grammy award-winning recordings. He has performed and/or recorded with jazz giants such as Dizzy Gillespie, Wayne Shorter, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea, Stan Getz, Freddie Hubbard, Roy Haynes, Wynton Marsalis, Michael Brecker, Kenny Garrett, Victor Feldman, Nancy Wilson and countless others. He has been active as a composer with fourteen solo recordings of his own and has been commissioned to write for various chamber music groups. He will be joined by Chris Potter (Sax) and Brian Blade (Drums).

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 26 (Sunday) at 6:00PM

Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective

The Greg Ruvolo Big Band Collective merges seasoned New York City jazz veterans with young, up-and-coming, future musical giants. This performance will feature an exciting blend of selections from the Great American Songbook, jazz standards, and original compositions in the modern Big Band style. The group's resumes span the spectrum of the entertainment business-- from SNL to Frank Sinatra, Steeley Dan to Ray Charles, and the big bands of titans like Buddy Rich, Gerry Mulligan, Thad Jones/Mel Lewis and Count Basie. With over 325 years (!) combined experience, this sonic event is one not to miss!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 26 (Sunday) at 7:30PM

The Anderson Brothers Play Gershwin at the Birdland Theater

Identical twins Peter and Will Anderson are one of the most extraordinary musical acts today performing captivating, classic jazz. They've headlined at The Blue Note, Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Kennedy Center, New Orleans Jazz Festival, Feinstein's 54 Below, Arizona Music Festival, The Louis Armstrong House Museum and live on Garrison Keillor's Prairie Home Companion. They will be joined by Steve Ash (Piano), Neal Miner (Bass), Phil Stewart (Drum Set) and Molly Ryan (Vocals).

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 27 (Monday) at 7:00PM

Arianna Neikrug

Arianna is a jazz/pop vocalist, songwriter, arranger, and recent Concord Jazz recording artist currently stationed in New York City. Arianna has already made her mark in the jazz world. She was the winner of the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition (The "Sassy" Awards) and has shared the stage with various artists including Steve Miller, Alice Cooper, Kenny Burrell, Neil Young, and more. Arianna released her debut album "Changes" on Concord Jazz on August 24, 2018, in collaboration with pianist, arranger, producer and 2010 Grammy Winner, Laurence Hobgood. The album also features bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Jared Schonig.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 27 (Monday) at 8:30PM

John Davidson at the Birdland Theater

Fresh from his starring roles in Finding Neverland and Wicked, John returns to his passion - Troubadour. With backstage stories of his 50 years of TV hosting (HOLLYWOOD SQUARES, THAT'S INCREDIBLE, THE TONIGHT SHOW) and movies, plus original comedy songs (SEVENTY SUCKS!, THE WALL STREET BLUES), John delivers an energetic evening of humor, inspiration, and songs both old and new.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 28 (Tuesday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Vocal Mania Series at the Birdland Theater

Acclaimed vocalists Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices) curate a special jazz vocal-centric evening with a little help from their friends on Wednesday May 28th at The Birdland Theater. The featured vocalist includes Charles Turner along with surprise guests. They're supported by pianist John DiMartino, bassist Boris Kozlov, and drummer Dave Silliman.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 28-June 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) at 8:30PM and 11:00PM

The Jazz Masters Play Ornette Coleman with Tom Harrell, Donny McCaslin, Ben Allison, Steve Smith

Selected Trumpeter of the Year of 2018 by the Jazz Journalists Association (JJA), Tom Harrell is one of the most creative and dynamic jazz instrumentalists and composers of our time. While Harrell is a master of the jazz idiom, he constantly seeks new challenges and influences. In a career that spans nearly 30 years, bassist/composer Ben Allison has developed his own instantly identifiable sound, solidifying an international reputation as one of the leading voices of his generation. Ben draws from the jazz tradition and a range of influences from rock and folk to 20th century classical and world music, seamlessly blending them into a cinematic, cohesive whole.

All tickets $30-40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 29-June 1 (Wednesday-Saturday) at 7:00PM and 9:45PM

Alan Broadbent Trio at the Birdland Theater

New Zealand native, pianist Alan Broadbent, became associated with many well-known musicians including Nelson Riddle, Natalie Cole, Irene Kral and Shelly Manne. Alan has won two GRAMMY® Awards as an arranger and has been nominated seven other times, including best piano solo and best trio performance. His current album, available on vinyl and CD, "Developing Story," features The London Metropolitan Orchestra with bassist Harvie S and drummer Peter Erskine playing a mix of Broadbent compositions and arrangements.

All tickets $20-30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 30 (Thursday) at 5:30PM

JayCee Driesen

JayCee Driesen's bold signature voice embraces the true effervescence of America's rich musical past, with the youthful freshness of the present as she captivates an audience whether she is performing classic standards, hit Broadway Show tunes, mid and up tempo's, contemporary favorites, or her own Jazz originals. JayCee's ability to compliment a stage show production is unparalleled, whether it is an intimate Cabaret house performance or full scale concert venue, it is pure finesse and distinction, which separates this beautiful talent in a class of her own!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Birdland will also feature the following recurring monthly engagements:

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 (Wednesdays) at 5:30PM

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 (Fridays) at 5:30PM

The Birdland Big Band

Founded by drummer and musical director Tommy Igoe, the Birdland Big Band features the finest musicians in New York! Celebrating 10 years at the club, the BBB roars into action every Friday, playing the finest Jazz, Latin and Brazilian music from the world's best arrangers. After work or before a show, drinks or a great dinner, come hear one of the world's best drummers driving the hardest swinging band in New York. Experience why the BBB is the must-see weekly jazz event in New York and kick off your weekend with what critics are calling "the best live music bargain in all of NYC!"

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 5, 12, 19, 26 (Sundays) at 9:00PM and 11:00PM

The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Grammy Award winning pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill -- leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times) -- was born in Mexico and grew up in New York City. Son of the late, great composer Chico O'Farrill, Arturo was Educated at Manhattan School of Music, Brooklyn College Conservatory and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He played piano in Carla Bley's Big Band from 1979 through 1983 and earned a reputation as a soloist in groups led by Dizzy Gillespie, Steve Turre, Freddy Cole, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.

All tickets $40, $10 food/drink minimum

May 6, 13, 20, 27 (Mondays) at 9:30PM

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soiree that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. It's a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Steve Doyle on bass, Billy Stritch on piano and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

May 11, 25 (Saturdays) at 5:30PM

Eric Comstock

Singer/pianist Eric Comstock has been called "a song's best friend," and the jazz and pop songbooks are in great hands when he is onstage at Birdland. Whether the song is by Rodgers and Hart or Ellington and Strayhorn, Paul Simon or Bob Dylan, you'll hear the lyric as if for the first time. Joining Eric will be eminent bassist/composer Sean Smith -- in all, a perfect winter Saturday supper!

All tickets $30, $10 food/drink minimum

Purchase tickets at: www.BirdlandJazz.com. For more information and reservations call 212-581-3080. Ticket prices will vary by performer.

At the tables, there is a $10 food/drink minimum per person in addition to the music charge. At the bar, the music charge will include one complimentary drink with no additional minimum.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You