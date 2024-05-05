Doris Dear Releases Half-Price Balcony Tickets for 10th Anniversary Celebration

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Doris Dear, the beloved icon of stage and screen, has announced a special gift to her fans for the highly-anticipated Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Celebration, set to take place on May 8th at the historic Triad Theater. This milestone event promises an evening of unparalleled entertainment, gratitude, and nostalgia, as Doris Dear celebrates a decade of captivating performances and cherished memories.

The celebration features a star-studded lineup of talent spanning the realms of TV, Film, Broadway, Cabaret, Jazz, and beyond. Guests can expect an unforgettable journey through the heart and soul of Doris Dear, as she reflects on the past ten years of her illustrious career.

Due to overwhelming demand, the event has reached full capacity. However, recognizing the dedication of her loyal supporters, Doris Dear is excited to extend a special offer exclusively to them. For a limited time only, all remaining seats in the back balcony are available at HALF OFF the regular price. This means fans can secure their spot at the Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Celebration for just $20, plus fees. Use the special discount code "DORIS" for 50% off the regular price for these balcony seats.

"This celebration is a testament to the incredible support of our community over the past decade," says Doris Dear. "I am deeply grateful for the love and encouragement we've received, and I want to ensure that as many fans as possible can join us for this momentous occasion."

Doris will also be raising money for the Alzheimers Association with a raffle for a special gift bag worth over $1000!!! Tickets are $10 and only available at the show.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of history in the making. Reserve your discounted seats now and prepare to be swept away by an evening filled with laughter, love, and luminous performances.

Join Doris Dear as she raises a toast to the remarkable journey that has brought us to this milestone moment. Your presence will make the celebration complete. Secure your seats today and get ready to celebrate in style!

Doris Dear 10th Anniversary Celebration

Location: Triad Theater, New York City

Date: May 8th, 2024

Time: 7pm

Tickets: $20 (plus fees and a 2 drink minimum) for back balcony seats (limited time offer) use code "DORIS" for the special pricing

For ticket reservations and more information, visit the button below.

Follow Doris Dear on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dorisdearny/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Doris_Dear

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dorisdearny/

About Doris Dear:

Doris Dear is a beloved icon of stage and screen, known for her captivating performances and charismatic personality. With a career spanning a decade, Doris Dear has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide through her talent, wit, and charm.

For more information about Doris Dear, visit www.dorisdear.com

Comments