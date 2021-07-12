Billy Stritch Trio, Jim Caruso's Cast Party & More Announced for Birdland Jazz Club August Line-Up

Birdland Jazz Club has announced the August 2021 performance schedule. As a thank you to all returning patrons, Birdland will continue with 1949 prices through the month of August. Catch Birdland favorites Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, The Lineup with Susie Mosher, and David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band all month long for only .99 cents when booked in advance! There are a limited number of these tickets available for each show so booking early is advised.

In addition to three nights of the Billy Stritch Trio, Birdland will present a belated Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, 'Bird 101', with three outstanding jazz artists: Champian Fulton, Donald Harrison, and the Birdland Allstar Quintet.

All performances will take place upstairs in Birdland Jazz Club.

See below for the full schedule and visit www.birdlandjazz.com for more information.

Billy Stritch Trio

August 5 (Thursday) 7:00

August 6-7 (Friday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30

Acclaimed pianist, vocalist, and musical director Billy Stritch returns to his home on the Birdland stage. The Grammy-nominated performer burnished his global following over the past year with a weekly series of solo, themed repertoire, pandemic livestream performances called, "Billy's Place." At Birdland he leads a trio through a lively selection of jazz and popular standards.

$30



Charlie Parker Centennial + 1 "Bird 101": Champian Fulton Quartet

August 12 (Thursday) 7:00

August 13-14 (Friday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30

One year late, due to the NYC live music lockdown, Birdland presents a Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, "Bird 101." Pianist, vocalist, and Oklahoma native Champian Fulton kicks it off with music from her critically acclaimed quartet release "Birdsong," featuring carefully chosen compositions written by and/or made famous by Charlie Parker. "I wanted to focus not only on his originals, but on his recordings that I consider to be some of the most beautiful songs ever recorded," said Champian, "these songs are classic Bird, with rangy and dramatic melodies, romantic lyrics and adventurous chord changes."



Charlie Parker Centennial + 1 "Bird 101": Donald Harrison Quartet

August 19 (Thursday) 7:00

August 20-21 (Friday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30

One year late, due to the NYC live music lockdown, Birdland presents a Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, "Bird 101." Legendary New Orleans alto saxophonist Donald Harrison leads his quartet through a program of Bird inspired material. The inspiration for the HBO series "Treme," Harrison played with jazz legends Roy Haynes, Art Blakey, Eddie Palmieri, Dr. John, Lena Horne, Miles Davis, and many more before creating his own modern jazz take on the New Orleans second-line tradition and leading his own groups in the 1980's through today.

$30



Charlie Parker Centennial + 1 "Bird 101": Birdland Allstar Quintet

August 26 (Thursday) 7:00

August 27-28 (Friday - Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30

One year late, due to the NYC live music lockdown, Birdland presents a Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration, "Bird 101." Alto saxophonist and leader of the Birdland Big Band, David DeJesus leads an allstar quintet made up of alto saxophonist Steve Wilson, pianist Donald Vega, bassist Ugonna Okegwo and drummer Chris Smith through a program of Charlie Parker compositions.

$30

Regular Engagements - All 1949 Special Pricing!



Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble

August 1,8,15,22,29 (Sundays) 7:00 PM

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (NY Times)-leads an Octet version of the GRAMMY® award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

.99 cents advance; $10 at door



Jim Caruso's Cast Party

August 2,9,16,23,30 (Mondays) 8:00

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly soirée that brings a sprinkling of Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night. Since 1993, it's been a cool cabaret night-out enlivened by a hilariously impromptu variety show. Showbiz superstars, backed by Billy Stritch on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums, hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle.

.99 cents advance; $10 at door



The Lineup with Susie Mosher

August 3,10,17,24,31 (Tuesdays) 7:00

The Lineup with Susie Mosher is a wild, anything-goes variety show featuring entertainers from the Broadway, cabaret and comedy scenes. Actress/singer Mosher hosts the spontaneous extravaganza at 9:30pm every Tuesday, and each Lineup is unique and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of quintessential NYC entertainment.

.99 cents advance; $10 at door



David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

August 4,11,18,25 (Wednesdays) 7:00 - Birdland Jazz Club

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 17th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup of New York's best "hot jazz" performers.

.99 cents advance; $10 at door