Ben Edelman, Celia Mei Rubin And More Will Celebrate French Woods At 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Celebrates French Woods on November 3rd, 2019, at 7:00pm.

Since 1970, French Woods Festival for the Performing Arts has been a champion of the arts and arts education. The camp gives every child an individualized summer experience all while producing close to sixty full-scale musicals and plays. No wonder it has been the home away from home to thousands of performers for decades, including some of your favorite Broadway stars! French Woods just celebrated its 50th summer, and the camp is going stronger than ever!

According to press notes, the evening, now in its second year, will boast some of French Woods' most prominent alumni in a night of story and song as they reminisce about a time before Broadway. These celebrated performers and theater professionals will sing the roles they played in their youth and discuss some of their favorite French Woods memories. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, a foundation that helps fund scholarships for young artists.

The 7:00pm concert will feature Max Beer (Jeremy Fink and the Meaning of Life), Aaron F. Brateman (10×25 at Atlantic Theater Company), Lauryn Ciardullo (Aladdin), Michelle Coben (Disney's Finding Nemo), Ben Edelman (Admissions, Significant Other), Josh Freilich, Roy George (Weird The Musical, Idol The Musical), Lisa Graye (Friends! The Musical Parody), Jordan Hirsch, Lee Kasper (You Can't Take It With You, Harvey), Michael Kushner (On The Town, Toxic if Swallowed), Rebecca Kuznick (Sistas: The Musical, Company), Jennifer Molson, Rob Morean (Torch Song), Gabrielle Pisapia, Maddison Rotner, Celia Mei Rubin (The Great Comet, Matilda), Lance Rubin (Broadway Bounty Hunter, Bloodsong of Love), Adrian Ruz (Disney's The Jungle Book), Isabel Stein (Guys and Dolls, Upright Citizens Brigade), Matthew Stern, Heather Tepe (Matilda, Billy Elliot) and Matthew Wechsler.

The evening will again be directed and music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler. Michael Kushner is the associate producer. Caplan has been a part of the French Woods music staff for the past three seasons.

54 Celebrates French Woods plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, at 7:00pm. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





