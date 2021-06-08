Becca Kidwell DARES To Rise Up With A New Live Show At Pangea In July 

Award nominated artist, Becca Kidwell, brings her new "Show of Dares" to Pangea Restaurant for live performances on July 15th & 20th at 6pm. Out of pandemic resolutions, Becca presents a show based upon musical challenges given to her by her friends from the music world. Her musical director, Tracy Stark and her director, Kristine Zbornik support her as she approaches singing as an extreme sport that tantalizes audiences with both joy and complexity. The song challenges range from musical theatre to jazz to pop and light opera. The show features music by Lerner & Lowe, Victor Herbert, Madonna, Jerry Herman, Bennie Benjamin, Horace Ott, Sol Marcus, Alan Menken, Howard Ashman, Stephen Sondheim, David Foster, Linda Thompson, James Mellon, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Rickie Lee Jones, Alfred Johnson, Meg Flather, and Tracy Stark. Cabaret Hotspot describes Becca's performance as: "cabaret at its best...her abundant exuberance was contagious." The show will be streamed from July 21st to 27th as well through Pangea's website HERE

Becca delights in returning to live performance after releasing the film version of her Mary Chapin Carpenter tribute, "My Maybe World" online in April. She was a part of the award-winning "Meg Flather Songs: A Cabaret Sisterhood," and was included in the recording of the new musical: The Church of the Alien Love Child Presents: The Passion of Reverend Yolanda.

Becca Kidwell's "Show of Dares" runs at Pangea Restaurant & Bar, (www.pangeanyc.com, 178 2nd Avenue, New York, NY, 212-995-0900) on Thursday, July 15th at 6pm and Tuesday, July 20th at 6pm. PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED. There is a $20 music cover (CASH ONLY) and a $20 food/drink minimum (CASH OR CREDIT). The show will be streamed online July 21st - 27th for $20 via Pangea website.

For more information, visit the Becca Kidwell website HERE.