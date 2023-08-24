Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre in December

The concert is on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
Review: Jason Danieley Opens Up With Open-Hearted WITHOUT A SONG 54 Below Photo 2 Jason Danieley Is Never WITHOUT A SONG, Thank Goodness
Review: BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE at The Triad A Special Night Photo 3 Deaf Austin Theatre Fundraising ASL Cabaret One Special Night
BROADWAY BARFLY Will Play 54 Below September 6th Photo 4 Drinks And A Cabaret Show? Yes, please.

Bebe Winans Will Perform at the Apollo Theatre in December

Six-time Grammy Award winner BeBe Winans will be performing his first solo concert in over a decade at the legendary Apollo Theatre on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Winans will be backed up by the incomparable Donald Lawrence & Company. A live album will be recorded during the concert, produced by Donald Lawrence and Ron Gillyard

"I am looking forward to once again performing on the historic Apollo stage, a venue and stage that has brought such pleasure to so many from so many legendary artists," commented Winans. "We have prepared something that I will think will be truly special, making it a memorable evening." 

Tickets for the BeBe Winans show can be purchased at: 
https://www.ticketmaster.com/bebe-winans-live-at-the-apollo-new-york-new-york-12-02-2023/event/00005F0B7ECA1E02 

Photo Credit: Derek Blanks




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Photos: JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland! Photo
Photos: JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Continues To Bring Impromptu Showbiz To Birdland!

Now in it’s twenty-first year, “Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” continues to be a wildly popular Open Mic Night/Variety Show that runs every Monday at the legendary Birdland in New York City. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! See photos from the show!

2
Josie de Guzman to Present BACK WHERE I STARTED at The Green Room 42 Photo
Josie de Guzman to Present BACK WHERE I STARTED at The Green Room 42

Join in at The Green Room 42 for an unforgettable performance by Josie de Guzman in BACK WHERE I STARTED. This must-see show is running for a limited time only, so secure your seats today and witness her incredible talent.

3
Ten Tony Yazbeck Tales On YouTube Photo
Ten Tony Yazbeck Tales On YouTube

On September 7th and 8th, everybody's favorite Broadway song and dance man, Tony Yazbeck, will return to 54 Below

4
Irene Michaels To Perform REACHING FOR THE STARS At Chelsea Table & Stage Photo
Irene Michaels To Perform REACHING FOR THE STARS At Chelsea Table & Stage

Get your tickets now for Irene Michaels' highly anticipated performance of 'Reaching for the Stars' at Chelsea Table & Stage in New York City on September 22, 2023. Don't miss this magical and entertaining show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway Video Video: Peter Dinklage Plays an Opera Writer in Film Trailer With Anne Hathaway
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video
The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Recommended For You