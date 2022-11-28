Bebe Neuwirth, Jeff Hiller, Andrew Keenan-Bolger and More Will Appear in VILLAIN: DEBLANKS Next Month
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14.
NYC's favorite monthly fill-in-the-blanks comedy will be back at 7pm, Wednesday, December 14, with the legendary two-time Tony- and two-time Emmy-winner Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, The Good Fight, Jumanji ), Tony-nominee, chanteuse, and author of The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe's Cafe, Chicago), the magnificent, always-in-demand Broadway powerhouse Julia Murney (Wild Party, Wicked), perpetually hustling actor, director, author and filmmaker Andrew Keenan-Bolger (Newsies, Tuck Everlasting), the insanely funny man who is literally everywhere right now: Jeff Hiller (HBO's Somebody Somewhere, American Horror Story: NYC), and Broadway's hilariously brilliant - and brilliantly versatile - Tally Sessions (Company, Falsettos).
During the past seven years, Villain: DeBlanks been presented in New York, Los Angeles, London, the Edinburgh Fringe, and regionally in the United States, where audiences have helped create performances that are as memorable as they are outrageous - and the monthly series at The Green Room 42 will welcome dozens of new performers to the family of hooligans. DeBlanks performances have benefitted many wonderful organizations over the years, and this monthly series will continue the tradition with proceeds benefiting Reading Is Fundamental (RIF). For more than 55 years, RIF has built a legacy grounded on the basis that all children have the right to learn to read, and we are looking forward to contributing to their legacy each month.
A Time Out NY Critics' Pick written by Billy Mitchell, Villain: DeBlanks is the uproarious improvisational comedy where the cast says words you put in their mouths. The audience provides nouns, adjectives, verbs, etc. (the wilder, the better), and the actors provide the laughs-uncensored and unrehearsed-as they enact the story of Philip DeBlanks' untimely demise. It's "Clue" meets adult "Mad Libs," and it's never the same show twice. Visit villaindeblanks.com for more information.
Villain: DeBlanks will perform at The Green Room 42 at Yotel (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, Fourth Floor) at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, December 14. Cover charge ($15-$40) includes $10 credit to be used inside the venue, there is no additional food or beverage minimum. Tickets and information available at www.thegreenroom42.com.
