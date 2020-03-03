BWW TV: Watch Highlights from LATE-NIGHT LEAP DAY BONANZA at Feinstein's/54 Below!

On February 29, 2016, The Late-Night Leap Day Bonanza took Feinstein's/54 Below by storm in a show that lives on vividly in the memories of all were there. On Saturday, February 29, 2020, it returned!



"Once every four years, a magical day appears just before March - a bit of extra time for dreams to come true and miracles to occur. Or just to have a really fun show."

This year's event featured: Preston Max Allen (We Are The Tigers), Liam J. Enright (The Climactics), Allison Frasca (All Star), Janet Krupin (Bring It On), Meredith Martin, Alexis Molnar (Rise), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Claire Saunders (School Girls), Heath Saunders (The Great Comet), Trent Saunders (Aladdin), Maddy Smith (Wild 'N Out), Peter Smith (Comedy Central), Natalie Walker (Alice by Heart), and Angela Wildflower (Atlanta).

Check out highlights from the big night below!





