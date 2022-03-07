BWW Review: ONE NIGHT ONLY: AN EVENING WITH NORM LEWIS at Carnegie Hall by Guest Reviewer Andrew Poretz

Norm Lewis is a trailblazer in musical theater who has broken through many real or perceived racial barriers of casting: The first African-American to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, the first to play Javert in Les Misérables, the first to play Caiaphas in Jesus Christ Superstar (on live television in 2018), and more. Lewis has a list of credits in stage and screen as long as your arm. With a largely autobiographical script and song selection, this twice-postponed presentation was any Broadway cabaret performer's fantasy night come true. In this nearly two-hour New York Pops concert, with some 78 musicians and the legendary Stern Auditorium over 90 percent sold out, Mr. Lewis did not disappoint.

The startling sound of 16th notes chords strummed on a Fender electric guitar helped kick off a symphonic "Pinball Wizard" from The Who's Tommy, the 1993 show that marked Mr. Lewis's Broadway debut. New York Pops Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke made a splashy entrance in a bright purple, satin dinner jacket and matching bowtie.

Each section of the concert was introduced with an orchestral piece from shows Mr. Lewis performed in, though he did not sing songs from those productions. After a lengthy introduction, Mr. Lewis, standing tall in a charcoal business suit, sang the Charles Strouse/Lee Adams song "This is the Life," from Golden Boy, the 1964 Broadway vehicle for Sammy Davis, Jr. The song, which is the title of Mr. Lewis's first studio album, could be taken as a metaphor for his life.

The largely spoken "Ya Got Trouble," from The Music Man, is arguably Broadway's first rap song. Mr. Lewis played Professor Harold Hill in a weeklong production of the show at The Kennedy Center several years ago. Here, Mr. Lewis asked the audience to sing the callback parts. Now playing the part of Iowa City townspeople, the Carnegie crowd crooned, "Yes, we've got trouble! Right here! Trouble! Trouble! Trouble!"

Mr. Lewis's take on "That's All I Ask of You" from Phantom was an interesting one, as the role, usually sung by a tenor, was a stretch for his rich, rangy baritone voice. He used falsetto for one note, but sang the same note in a powerful chest voice later in the song. The orchestration was majestic, soaring, and breathtaking.

With Mr. Lewis off the stage, the orchestra played "At the End of the Day" and "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from Les Misérables. As a French horn and a snare drum signified a police presence, Mr. Lewis returned wearing a military trench coat, in character as Javert, the relentless police inspector in the show. Conductor Steven Reineke, in a great surprise, took on the role of Jean Valjean, and the two men circled each other like prizefighters, singing the confrontation scene. Mr. Reineke is an excellent singer. This was likely the first time most of the audience ever witnessed an orchestra conductor singing during a concert! The piece garnered thunderous applause. Mr. Lewis's performance of "Bring Him Home" garnered his first of several standing ovations of the evening. In a very sweet moment, he addressed his parents. "Mom? Dad? I made it to Carnegie Hall!"



Mr. Lewis spoke of the fallout from a remarkable letter Stephen Sondheim wrote to The New York Times about the opera Porgy and Bess before commencement of a production starring Audra McDonald and Mr. Lewis that was to be transformed into a commercial Broadway musical. (This letter can be found HERE.) "Why not give people both versions of the show!" He sang part of "I Got Plenty of Nothing" in a formal, operatic fashion before switching to a more modern, soulful interpretation.

The orchestra returned after intermission with selections from Sweeney Todd. Don Sebesky's gorgeous, masterful orchestration was evocative, somehow creating an atmosphere of birds and butterflies on a spring morning, before building to a climax more akin to a battle scene.

Back on stage wearing a flashy blue jacket, Mr. Lewis sang songs from Once on This Island and The Little Mermaid. Mr. Lewis showed his comedy flair and acting ability in "Poor Unfortunate Souls" from The Little Mermaid.

Mr. Lewis again left the stage, as the orchestra played the overture to the rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, the show that the singing actor appeared in as Caiaphas on live television in 2018. For one section, the violinists strummed their instruments as if they were rather expensive ukuleles.

Upon his return, Mr. Lewis sported a stunning white dinner jacket created by celebrity fashion designer Miguel Wilson. He performed "Home" from The Wiz, the cast album from which, Mr. Lewis explained, inspired him to "go for it."

Mr. Lewis acknowledged the presence of the "Dorothy" he performed with so many years ago in Winter Park, Florida, as well as luminaries in the audience such as Spike Lee, who wrote and directed Da 5 Bloods, Mr. Lewis's biggest film role to date. He sang Marvin Gaye's ode to his brother, "What's Going On," which is featured in the film. Motown soul through the prism of an orchestra was quite a revelation. Towards the end of the song, Mr. Lewis made it into a "Black Lives Matter" anthem, alternating "What's going on?" with "Black Lives Matter!"

After giving Sondheim his due as "the Shakespeare of musical theater," Mr. Lewis closed the show with "Being Alive" from Company, inspiring another standing ovation that gave rise to an encore. The leading man spoke about the powerful hymn that he called only the "Negro National Anthem" ("Lift Every Voice and Sing," which today is moving towards being officially acknowledged as the Black National Anthem). The song, originally a poem by James Weldon Johnson written for a celebration of Abraham Lincoln's birthday at Stanton Preparatory High School in Jacksonville, Florida in 1900, had music added five years later by Johnson's brother, J. Rosamond Johnson. Mr. Lewis sang a spectacular, a capella version of the composition without a microphone, much the way one might have heard it at the time of its introduction. Mr. Lewis invited anyone who knew it to sing along, though very few voices joined in.

Finally, the star of the evening sang a soaring, modulated "What the World Needs Now," and this time his suggestion to "sing it with me" was met with many voices joining him.

Norm Lewis is a delightful performer who has the vocal chops to warrant an evening with a full symphony. He is tremendously engaging with his audience, and ever thankful for his blessings. With orchestrations from a variety of some of the best arrangers in the world and first-class musicians under the energetic leadership of Steven Reineke, and played in the acoustical wonder that is Carnegie Hall, the symphony orchestra that is New York Pops is simply tops!

The New York Pops

Steven Reineke, Music Director, and Conductor

Norm Lewis, Guest Artist

Photos by Genevieve Rafter Keddy. See Genevieve's Broadway World photo essay on the concert HERE.

Andrew Poretz, "The Boulevardier of Broadway," is an entertainer (singer, guitarist, ukulele player and storyteller), producer, and a reviewer of jazz and cabaret shows, primarily for Theater Pizzazz. An early podcaster, his "Coaches' Corner on BlogTalkRadio" segments are still available on iTunes. Andrew has performed in prominent venues throughout New York and the Bay Area. Andrew is also a board member of The American Popular Song Society. His blog, "The Boulevardier," can be found at www.andrewporetz.com