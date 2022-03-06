Photos: One Night Only: AN EVENING WITH NORM LEWIS

Emmy, SAG, and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis premiered a new solo concert program with The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, at Carnegie Halls Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. One Night Only: An Evening with Norm Lewis highlights Norms illustrious career on stage, including his leading turns in Les Misrables, The Phantom of the Opera, Porgy and Bess, and Sweeney Todd.

Check out the photos from his Carnegie Hall performance below!



Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis



Steven Reineke and Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby, Jr.



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis



Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis and Steven Reineke



Steven Reineke



Norm Lewis, Jamie deRoy and Richard Maltby, Jr.



Norm Lewis, Jamie deRoy, Richard Maltby, Jr. and Steven Reineke