BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below

Sep. 23, 2019  

Last night it was an emotional unforgettable evening as Jason Danieley honored his late wife Marin Mazzie with Sunflower Power Hour, a benefit concert in support of Cancer Support Community.

There have been many momentous nights at Feinstein's 54/Below but this one which featured uplifting performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars will long be remembered by those present as Marin's friends paid tribute to her achievements and advocacy .

In addition to Jason on stage were: Debra Monk, Victor Garber, Liz Callaway, Karen Ziemba, Susan Stroman, Howard McGillin, David Hyde Pierce, Donna Murphy and Linda House, President of Cancer Support Community.

On September 13, 2018, Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer. A powerhouse performer and fierce patient advocate, Mazzie served as a CSC Champion. Danieley, a fellow Broadway star, advocate, and CSC Champion, has continued the collaboration with CSC.

Those unable to attend the benefit concert can honor Marin's legacy by making a donation to CSC. As a special thank you, a gift of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition sunflower power wrist band in memory of the actress's love of sunflowers which were an inspiration to her during her treatment.

To learn more about CSC, please visit www.cancersupportcommunity.org

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Danieley

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Danieley

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Debra Monk

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Debra Monk

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Victor Garber

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Liz Callaway

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Karen Ziemba

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Susan Stroman

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Danieley

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Howard McGillin

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
David Hyde Pierce

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
David Hyde Pierce & Debra Monk

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Linda House, President, Cancer Support Community

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Donna Murphy

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Donna Murphy

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Danieley

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jason Danieley

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Howard McGillin, David Hyde Pierce, Liz Callaway

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Barry Klienbort & Linda House

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Bartlett Sher & Jamie deRoy

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Eda Sorokoff Frank DiLella

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Dylan Bustamante & Bill Hutton

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Jamie deRoy, Ginny Bond, Eda Sorokoff, Stephen Sorokoff, Richard Frankel, Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Stephen Sorokoff, Ginny Bond, Eda Sorokoff, Catherine Adler

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Feinstein's/54 Below

BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Debra Monk & Susan Stroman



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

From This Author Stephen Sorokoff

  • BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
  • BWW Review: Stecher & Horowitz Present KT Sullivan & Mark Nadler At The Lotos Club
  • Review/Photos: Tony Danza and The Stars Of Tomorrow Take The Stage At The Gerald W. Lynch Theater
  • Photos/Review: Tony Danza Comes to Cafe Carlyle