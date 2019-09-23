BWW Review: Jason Danieley and More Honor Marin Mazzie With SUNFLOWER POWER HOUR at Feinstein's/54 Below
Last night it was an emotional unforgettable evening as Jason Danieley honored his late wife Marin Mazzie with Sunflower Power Hour, a benefit concert in support of Cancer Support Community.
There have been many momentous nights at Feinstein's 54/Below but this one which featured uplifting performances by some of Broadway's brightest stars will long be remembered by those present as Marin's friends paid tribute to her achievements and advocacy .
In addition to Jason on stage were: Debra Monk, Victor Garber, Liz Callaway, Karen Ziemba, Susan Stroman, Howard McGillin, David Hyde Pierce, Donna Murphy and Linda House, President of Cancer Support Community.
On September 13, 2018, Mazzie passed away from ovarian cancer. A powerhouse performer and fierce patient advocate, Mazzie served as a CSC Champion. Danieley, a fellow Broadway star, advocate, and CSC Champion, has continued the collaboration with CSC.
Those unable to attend the benefit concert can honor Marin's legacy by making a donation to CSC. As a special thank you, a gift of $25 or more will receive a limited-edition sunflower power wrist band in memory of the actress's love of sunflowers which were an inspiration to her during her treatment.
To learn more about CSC, please visit www.cancersupportcommunity.org
