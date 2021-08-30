BWW Review: ADAM GWON Touches the Heart at 54 Below

Adam Gwon is the Millennial generation answer to Stephen Sondheim. He writes songs that are witty, urbane, firmly rooted in character, rhythmically interesting, and explore the ambivalence at the heart of modern relationships. He is masterful at story forms and very adept at songs that function as dialogue. Also, like Sondheim in his early career, his work is underappreciated. His early musical Ordinary Days, produced by the Roundabout Theatre has become a cult hit in theaters around the country. His other projects, String, Cake Off, The Boy Detective Fails, Cloudlands, and Bernice Bobs Her Hair. gained him many fans in regional theatres. His second show for the Roundabout Theatre, Scotland, PA, had a very successful limited run at the Laura Pels Theatre just before the pandemic brought musicals to a screeching halt.

Adam Gwon has very devoted fans. His songs have been recorded by Audra Macdonald and Liz Callaway, among others, and are frequently heard performed in cabaret shows by hundreds of artists. But for all of the acclaim Gwon has received over the past decade or so, he has yet to write the show that will be his big breakthrough on Broadway. Like early Sondheim, his work is very individual and very unexpected. The era of Adam Gwon is on the way, make no mistake about it. No further proof is required than the showcase of his work that graced the stage of Feinstein's 54 Below this weekend. Adam Gwon is the voice of his generation.

He was helped out by a half dozen up and coming Broadway talents including Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid, 1st national tour,) Etai Benson (Company, The Band's Visit,) Sarah Lynn Marion (Ordinary Days,) Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen,) Ciara Renée (Frozen, Pippin,) and Kyra Kennedy (Waitress, 1st national tour.) All the performers were fantastic and handled the tricky intricacies of Gwon's music with great aplomb. His songs require great actors, with emotions that can turn on a dime. He put together a troupe of fine actors.

Adam Gwon opened the night with a new song, "Warming Up." It showed off some of his trademark dextrous wordplay. Diana Huey gave us the first of many exquisite story songs in "Alaska." Ms. Huey was joined by Etai Benson in a song from String, "Just Curious" in which a security guard falls in love with an incognito goddess. Mr. Etai popped the top on a Miller High Life Tall Boy to tell us about a "Kick-Ass Party" from Scotland PA. Sarah Lynn Marion took the stage with a heart-wrenching song "Ordinary Lives" about a daughter longing for the attention of her preoccupied mother. She was joined by Zachary Noah Piser in the beautiful love-duet " Clairvoyant" from Scotland, PA. This song was accompanied only by the very talented Andy Zinsmeister on guitar.

Mr. Piser gave us another gem from Scotland, PA "Why I Love Football." Kyra Kennedy gave a wonderfully befuddled performance of "Don't Wanna Be Here" from Ordinary Days. Ciara Renée gave a beautifully nuanced performance of "Uncharted Territory" from String before delivering the best song of the night in my opinion, "I'll Be There" from Ordinary Days, which is a pretty perfect story song. Kyra Kennedy wrapped up the evening with another song from Ordinary Days, the haunting "Favorite Places."

Adam Gwon's finely crafted songs deserve a much broader audience. He has an uncanny insight into the human heart and has a remarkable gift for finding the drama in life's small moments. His is a very unique voice that I can't wait to hear more of.

For more information on Adam Gwon, visit adamgwon.com or YouTube.com/user/adamgwon or follow him @AdamGwon on Twitter. For more great acts at 54 Below, go to 54below.com.