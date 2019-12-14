BWW Review: A LILLIAS WHITE CHRISTMAS Brings Soul, Scatt and Christmas Spirit to The Green Room 42.

Heigh-Ho Friends & "Family"! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the T.

Lillias White (Tony Award-winner darlings!) brings her brand-new concert A LILLIAS WHITE CHRISTMAS to The Green Room 42 on December 14th and 15th to celebrate the holiday season in the cabaret home she helped to launch and DAYUM! is it a holiday treat. At the opening performance on Friday the 13th (of all nights of the season!) proud Brooklyn-born White, resplendent in sparkling red eveningwear with tinsel for a boa, kicked off her show with a fun, flirty CHRISTMAS IN MY POCKET followed by a jazz rendition of MY FAVORITE THINGS, during which she improvised and scatted just to flummox a lady who had recently stopped her at Sardi's to tell the Diva that she didn't like it when the singer sang jazz and scatted. "My show, I'll do what I want lady" she folded into the lyrics as she improv'd her way through. To say that this lady is one of the voices of her generation is not overstating things. She has worked steadily and, at times historically, over the last 40 years on, off and around The Broadway, as well as every cabaret, jazz club, and music venue across this nation. Unforgettable in HOW TO SUCCEED... and, of course, her Tony-winning turn in THE LIFE, White brings all her skills to bear with her club dates, using her superb acting chops to illuminate herself and her music in a brilliantly relaxed and casual performance that always feels like a party. This kind of casualness takes years of practice and dedication to learn, develop, perfect, and then throw away so you can just do you. And Ms. White doing Ms. White is the Christmas present we knew we needed but didn't dare ask for. Now my cherubs, an actor needs an Obi-Wan, a Mr. Miyagi, a Miss. Honey to guide them and Will Nunziata lovingly showed this great American actress where the highs and lows were, when she could take her time, when she should stop all together and wait, and when it was completely and totally permissible to go there, where other artists would be too afraid to go. It's an admirable pairing.

Entertaining is what White was born to do, and doing it with music is the gift she gives back, so this is the season for her WHITE CHRISTMAS party. Bobby can go on and on about how this number was FAB and that number was SMOKIN etc, but there's no need. We will say that her LET IT SNOW! LET IT SNOW! LET IT SNOW! dedicated to her father's Jamaican origins (and accent!) was a real delight, especially when she divided the audience into singing groups to accompany her, making it into a party game! White's memory flub during GEE WHIZ IT's CHRISTMAS amused, and then amazed, as she literally rhymed her way out of it.Her rendition of the Bergman's THROUGH THE EYES OF A CHILD brought tears to my rainbow eyes, and if you want to hear SILENT NIGHT like you've never heard it before, then hie thee to The Green Room 42 and let Lillias White ring your bells, because Bobby gives the lady 5 out of 5 (Diva) rainbows.

