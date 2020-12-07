BWW Previews: HiGlass Productions Presents WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS December 17th on YouTube

HiGlass Productions will present "We Need a Little Christmas," on Thursday, December 17th at 7:30 pm EST. The program will live stream on YouTube Live, featuring hosts Sarah Glassman and Joshua J. Bennett, with performances by many other guest artists.



HiGlass Productions is proud to bring "We Need a Little Christmas" to YouTube Live for the first time. "We Need a Little Christmas" will celebrate the holidays through cheery musical performances as well as fun family skits and other special performances tailor-made to bring back the joy of the season in a 2020 year that could use a little Christmas spirit. The full cast includes Ms. Glassman and Mr. Bennett, working alongside guest performers Katie Silvernail, Ryan Hiers, Yasuhiko Fukuoka, Tara Martinez, Kae Bragg and MiMi Scardulla, Evelyn Sullivan and Jason Ellis, Brenda Meder, Joey and Ruby Schoppik, Katia Malarsky, Allison and Katy Lang, Sammi Prive, Cheryl Glassman, and Hays Community Theatre Friends, Kendrick Mitchell, The Understudies, Brian Kalinowski, Band of Brothers, Liz Davies and Anthony Malchar.



The Facebook event page can be found HERE



The YouTube Live link will be posted on the Facebook event page the day of the show. The program is open to the public at no charge, but a suggested donation of $10 to HiGlass productions is encouraged so that they can continue to bring shows to the New York City and online communities.



HiGlass Productions caters to both artists and audiences alike by cultivating a safe and creative space for people of all backgrounds to celebrate art in its many forms. Through their regular cabarets, HiGlass Productions seeks to introduce diverse and emerging talent to the New York City area, and by growing their offerings they showcase songwriters, poets, performers, graphic artists, instrumentalists, and technical design.

Visit the HiGlass Productions Website HERE.

