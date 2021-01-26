BWW Previews: February 1st JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Welcomes Susan Egan

The 43rd episode of Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party will air on Monday, February 1 at 8 pm ET, and will feature live musical performances by Beauty and the Beast's "Belle," Susan Egan, jazz piano virtuoso Dan Tepfer, TikTok sensation Charles Eastman, Broadway leading man Nicholas Rodriguez, and Cincinnati Conservatory musical theater performer Jenny Mollet!

After hosting his weekly Cast Party every Monday night at Birdland since 2003, showman Jim Caruso wasn't about to let the temporary pandemic shutdown of the iconic NYC nightclub put a halt to his award-winning open mic night. Instead, with the technical expertise of producer Ruby Locknar, he went virtual, to bring the popular musical variety show into the homes of viewers everywhere via the YouTube Cast Party Network. Musical guests of "Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party," include Kristin Chenoweth, Betty Buckley, Christine Ebersole, Chita Rivera, Michael Feinstein, Pam Tillis, Isaac Mizrahi, Mary Wilson, Toni Tennille, and Ty Herndon, who have all served musical performances via Livestream from their homes. See pajamacastparty.com.

Pajama Cast Party was recently awarded two 2020 BroadwayWorld Awards for excellence in online entertainment.

Monday, February 1 at 8 pm ET

View the show here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9yoJaOxk2D4

Cast Party Network on YouTube, BroadwayWorld.com & Facebook