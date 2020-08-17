BWW Previews: Anthony Nunziata Offers Solo Broadway Relief Benefit Concert August 27

Kate Baldwin, Brandon Victor Dixon and Joshua Henry join fundraising efforts

Award-winning singer, songwriter and recording artist Anthony Nunziata will help kick off the live, in-person Broadway Relief Benefit Concert Series with a solo concert on Thursday, August 27th at 8PM at The Open Jar Studios in midtown Manhattan. Open Jar Studios is transforming a 4,000 square foot space into a socially distant cabaret space, allowing audiences to enjoy an in-person live event of Broadway stars in solo concert.

Tickets are $45-$60 with the proceeds benefiting The Actor's Fund with limited seating. Open Jar Studios is located at 1601 Broadway on the 11th Floor (Broadway & 48th Street - Enter on 48th St.) Eugene Gwozdz will be the musical director at the piano. Click HERE for tickets and more.

A unique design of the venue features an isolated space for the artist to perform while also being separated from the audience, who are seated over 20 feet away and divided by plexiglass panels between each seat. The design will allow guests to enjoy a live concert together while sitting in their own private space.

"Enhanced cleaning and strict social distancing practices have guided the transformation of the space into a live performance venue. "It's been an interesting challenge, for sure," said Jeff Whiting, owner of Open Jar Studios, "but we are thrilled to have found a way for audiences to do what they've been craving for the past five months - to be in the same room and enjoy live theatre together."

In addition to Anthony Nunziata, artists making solo concert appearances include Joshua Henry (Carousel, The Scottsboro Boys), Kate Baldwin (Brigadoon, Hello Dolly) Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar), and more.

Under guidance from the CDC and The City of New York, the venue is flooded with 100% outside air for two hours prior to the event, enhanced cleaning and disinfection occurs between each performance of all equipment and facility. All attendees will be required to wear masks, will submit a health questionnaire and temperature checks at the door during a no-contact check in process. For more, visit https://www.broadwayreliefproject.com/bwaybenefit.

Photo by Michael Kushner Photography

