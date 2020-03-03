BWW Interview: Ann Kittredge of FANCY MEETING YOU HERE: AN EVENING OF AHRENS AND FLAHERTY at The Green Room 42

After a life spent singing in theaters, with her children, in schools where she advocates for the arts, Ann Kittredge returned to the stage to try her hand at cabaret, a venture that proved to be an accurate leap into the unknown because in 2018 Ann Kittredge won the MAC Award for best debut by a female artist. It is now 2020 and Ms. Kittredge finds herself, once again, in the running for the award for excellence in cabaret, but this time she is nominated in the category for female artists for her show FANCY MEETING YOU HERE: AN EVENING OF AHRENS AND FLAHERTY. The tribute show has played a few clubs around New York City to great acclaim and sold-out houses and will debut at The Green Room 42 on March 5th at 7:30, but it isn't so that MAC voters can see her in the act (though it would be a great opportunity for them to do so) -- this performance is a benefit for an organization in which Kittredge invests a great deal of effort: Child Help Partnership.

Unfamiliar with the organization and always looking for something new to support, I reached out to Ann Kittredge to find out more about CHP, what they do, and why their cause is so dear to Ann's heart.

This interview was conducted by email and is copied here, verbatim:



Ann, you are reprising your show FANCY MEETING YOU HERE at The Green Room 42 on March 5th as a benefit for Child Help Partnership: what is the mission statement of this charity and why is the organization so important to you?

Their mission hits close to home. They are determined to better protect and heal children from trauma and its emotional impact. Though I found out about this organization too late for my loved one to be treated by them, I still very much feel a kinship.



How did you first become aware of and involved with CHP?

I was made aware of it by a dear friend, Marcia Parness, who is actively involved in championing the organization to help as many traumatized children as possible. We met at my children's elementary school and became very close during our time volunteering at the school. Along with our friend Deb Dillingham, we practically lived together and became a kind of female three Musketeers. I would do anything for them.



Why is your Ahrens & Flaherty show the perfect artistic fit for a benefit for CHP?



I talk in the show about this thread of humanity that weaves through Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty's work. There are actually a few songs we do in the show that I feel are so on message for the Child HELP Partnership. They speak to any person with a heartbeat, but especially people who live with or around children. I think children's exposure to trauma is becoming an epidemic. CHP has a waiting list. The more we raise, the more children will get the necessary treatment so that they can build towards vital and full futures.



You are a MAC Award winner for your debut cabaret, and this year you are a MAC nominee again as Outstanding Female Artist. How does it feel to be invited to the party again?



It's a smile. I've learned so much since I won female debut, and it is thrilling to get to work with crazy talented people like Andrea Marcovicci and Alex Rybeck. In addition to a MAC nom, I've also been invited to perform in the Cabaret Convention at Lincoln Center this October. All of these things are giving me opportunities to perform and work with great creative talents. I am ridiculously grateful and equally determined to keep plugging along.



You have performed Fancy Meeting You in a few different clubs around the country but this is your first time at The Green Room 42. What are you feeling about trying out this incredible space?

Well, you are literally catching me coming from our tech for the show. Their tech person, Matt Purchir, was terrific. Their sound system is fantastic. I love that we teched a couple days early and I was curious about the setup of the stage, how it fills the corner of the room. Turns out the setup is wonderful. We are ready!

How can people who aren't able to make it to your show help out CHP?

Thanks for asking. First of all, it's good for anyone who donates to know that, because the organization is affiliated with St. John's University, all overhead is covered by the University, so your entire donation minus any minimum processing fees goes to the children. If you visit their website, we have links available to donate and there is going to be a surprise announced at the show that is pretty exciting and may impact anyone who donates in relation to the fundraiser.

It's going to be a special evening and we would be thrilled to share the evening with your readers. There are still a few tickets left at the $27 level, and Green Room 42 does not have a food/drink minimum, so you can join us and it can cost you less in total than other venues while contributing to this wonderful organization (though their food is darn good). www.childHELPpartnership.org

