BWW Industry Evolution: Don't Tell Mama Provides Artists With Performance Opportunities

How cabaret grows with the times.

For Immediate Release:

As the New York City cabaret and theatrical communities scramble to keep their doors open amidst the worst Global Pandemic in 100 years, venues like the historic Don't Tell Mama are moving forward with an unprecedented new business venture.

Since the Covid-19 onslaught began nearly 6 months ago, performers have been so eager to be seen, they have often diminished their artistry by appearing in any and all do-it-yourself live streams, taped in whatever room of their home with unflattering light and inferior sound which has done little to complement their talent in any regard. Even The New York Times concurs!: "Concerts In The Live Stream Era: Homebound Musicians realize they cannot hold a viewer's attention the way they could on a stage!" Well, Don't Tell Mama is here to save the day! We are renting out both stages for acts of all kinds who want to professionally video everything from a demo tape to an entire show! The dramatic settings, splendid sound, palette of theatrical lighting and great sight lines allow any entertainer to be seen at his or her very best.





Don't Tell Mama has remained a world famous entertainment landmark on Restaurant Row in the heart of the theater district for nearly 40 years. Over those decades, thousands of artists of every stripe have performed their cabarets here and a number of them have ascended to Broadway, Hollywood and the world stage winning Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Oscars and even a Pulitzer Prize! A major aspect of choosing Don't Tell Mama is the mise-en-scenes of both our cabaret rooms.

With Filmmaker Michael Lee Stever (Broadway: The Golden Age, Saturday Nightmares, Every Act of Life, Resurrecting Carrie) behind the camera and DTM's Head Technical Director Kelly Wohlford creating the lighting and sound design, everyone receives a first class representation of what they are presenting. (All filming is done without an audience and observing all socially distanced guidelines.) For any information - and to start the cameras rolling! - please contact: info@donttellmamanyc.com

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

Industry Classifieds