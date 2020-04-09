BWW Feature: Broadway From Home Brings Global Connection to Young People and Professional Actors

I recently got a Facebook message from Broadway, cabaret, concert, and recording star Jessica Vosk, informing me of something amazing that was happening online, something created out of necessity because of the global need for physical distancing. My interest piqued, I asked for more intel and a day later I had an email from Broadway actress Tess Primack, outlining her and fellow actor Harley Harrison's co-creation, BROADWAY FROM HOME.

"I started a company called BROADWAY FROM HOME two weeks ago and it's totally taken off. We would love it if Broadway World audiences could be made aware of this amazing connective program - it's been really inspiring to see kids connecting all over the world through theatre, especially during this crazy time. It's been so effective in providing a space for kids to communicate and be vulnerable with themselves and with their art, and I would love to give other struggling kids a chance to experience that. Let me know."

With her personal message to me, Ms. Primack included the following information:

New BROADWAY FROM HOME workshop lets kids across the world perform LIVE with Broadway performers!



Created by actor Harley Harrison (Disney's "The Finest Hours") and Broadway's Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof), the brand new online performance platform BROADWAY FROM HOME connects kids around the world with professional actors through a secure online video platform. Kids perform scenes and songs from popular musicals chosen just for them, get coaching from Broadway professionals, and work with other kids across the globe in small groups all LIVE from home! All that's needed to join is an internet connection and a computer, tablet or smartphone.

Some of the many workshops being offered on a daily basis include audition technique, dance classes, and a musical workshop to boost confidence and improve vocal technique. We also offer specialized classes with a focus on pop/rock musicals, classic golden-age musicals, and even musicals that just take place in the hallways of high-schools! In each of these specialized classes, students will be given preassigned scenes and do a mini showcase for everyone, all taking place on our safe video platform and taught by performers on broadway! There is also a multi-session performance class where students will focus on scenes/ songs from one particular musical that will be live-streamed to friends and family at the end of the 6-day session!



BROADWAY FROM HOME was developed out of a need to connect kids through the power of theatre during a time of great disconnect, as well as to employ out of work actors. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to The Actors Fund and City Harvest.

Previous guests have included cast members from Hadestown, Wicked, Waitress, Fiddler on the Roof, The Phantom of the Opera, Groundhog Day, Aladdin and more.

Please visit www.bwayfromhome.com for more information and to sign up for workshops.

Speaking personally, as a father, grandfather, godfather, uncle, and friend to the children of the world, this writer couldn't think of a better way to spend this period of isolation than the creation of an online source that helps the young people of the world. I may take some courses myself! Bravi, Tess and Harley! Well done, you!

Visit Tess Primack's personal website HERE

Visit Harley Harrison's personal website HERE

The website for Broadway From Home is HERE (also in a clickable link above)





