BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST RECORDING, COMMERCIAL

There was a time when people bought record albums and listened to them from beginning to end. It's not a practice that is a gone girl, but it is not quite the norm anymore. Attention spans that last only 280 characters have given rise to playlists and EPs and a lot of singles, there are a lot of singles.

There are still those artists, though, who sit down with their musical director and their producer and map out a musical journey for their listeners, plan some melodic storytelling, and create theater for the ears.

Here is proof of their existence, their efforts, and their artistry.

The Category Is Best Recording, Commercial

Anthony Nunziata - The Love Album: Read the Broadway World Review of The Love Album HERE.

Robbie Rozelle - Songs From Inside My Locker: Read the Broadway World Review of Songs From Inside My Locker HERE.

Jaime Lozano - A Never-Ending Line: Read the Broadway World Review of A Never-Ending Line HERE.

Doreen Montalvo - American Soul/Latin Heart:

Blackhurst, Caruso, & Stritch - Christmas At Birdland: Read the Broadway World Review of Christmas At Birdland HERE.

Alexa Green - So Good: Read the Broadway World Review of So Good HERE.

Jaime Lozano - Songs By An Immigrant: Read the Broadway World Review of Songs By An Immigrant HERE.

Jim Caruso - The Swing Set: Read the Broadway World Review of The Swing Set HERE.

Joshua Hinck & Scott Wasserman - Losing My Mind: A Sondheim Disco Fever Dream:

Lauren Turner - Play On: Read the Broadway World Review of Play On HERE.

Linda Purl - Taking a Chance on Love: Read the Broadway World Review of Taking A Chance On Love HERE.

Marty Thomas - Slow Dancing With a Boy: Read the Broadway World Review of Slow Dancing With a Boy HERE.

Melissa Errico - Legrand Affair Deluxe Edition: Read the Broadway World Review of Legrand Affair Deluxe Edition HERE.

Deborah Silver - Glitter and Grits: Read the Broadway World review of Glitter and Grits HERE.

Is one of these albums your favorite? You can vote for the cd to get a Broadway World Award for BEST RECORDING, COMMERCIAL right HERE.

