BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST DOCUMENTARIAN OF CABARET, PHOTOGRAPHY OR FILM/VIDEO

The art of photography plays a huge role in the art of cabaret and concerts. The performing artists rely on still and moving photographers to capture their work and help promote it. As the entertainer prepares their show for the public, photos are needed to advertise their product, to get people interested through postcards, Instagram posts, press releases, and online placement. When the show is up on its feet, the still photographers are still in action... only now with filmmakers working their skills from the back of the room, over in the corner, or sometimes from multiple vantage points. The documentation of the concerts will give the performers opportunities for future bookings; with the use of sizzle reels, compilation videos, YouTube posts, potential audience members can be found, new relationships with clubs in their city and in other places around the country, even around the globe.

These artists with cameras are a valuable and important part of the cabaret community... often forgotten and unacknowledged. This year Broadway World is proud to bring them into the light.

The Category Is BEST DOCUMENTARIAN OF CABARET. PHOTOGRAPHY OR FILM/VIDEO

PHOTOGRAPHY

Kevin Alvey:

Helane Blumfield:

Stewart Green:

Eric Stephen Jacobs:

While Broadway World seeks permission to show his copyrighted photographic work, please see Eric Stephen Jacobs represented on Facebook HERE.

FILMMAKING

Steve Bustamante:

Alex Pearlman:

David Rosen:

Michael Lee Stever:

Photo of Eden Espinosa by Helane Blumfield.

The cabaret documentarian of your choice deserves your vote for the Broadway World Award. Cast your vote HERE.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles