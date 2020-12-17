BWW Feature: And The Nominees Are... BEST COMEDY ACT

They say that laughter is the best medicine. A lot of people believe that, whether they are the ones doing the laughing or those making the laughter, and these artists are the ones who pack the clubs of Manhattan with fans needing a little comedic healing. Each of these artists has a very particular point of view, as comedians and as people, and that's a big part of what makes them and their artistry special. These aren't just jokes they tell, they are observations on life, death and everything in between those two inexorable bookends - only told in a way that each of us might not have considered, a way that makes us feel, instantly, better than we did when we walked in the door.

These are the doctors who heal with laughter.

(Online video representation of these shows may not exist on YouTube, so Broadway World has done the best we can do to find any video footage to show the nature of each comic's work.)

The Category Is BEST COMEDY ACT

David Mills - Bitter Endings - Pangea:

James Tison - Snowflake Mic, Poetry/Cabaret - Club Cumming, The Green Room 42:

Shalewa Sharpe - The Stand:

Jason Kravits - Off the Top! - Birdland:

Lynda Rodolitz - Animal Magnetism - Don't Tell Mama:

Joan Rivers - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Josh Bardier - Make America Laugh Again, Last Call - Laurie Beechman Theatre: Broadway World Cabaret has learned from Mr. Bardier that there is no online representation of this performance.

Julie Halston - Judge Julie Presiding -Birdland:

Lauren Hope Krass - Princess Charming - QED Astoria:

Lewis Black - New Year's Eve - Laurie Beechman Theatre:

Who made you laugh the hardest? Vote for them in the Broadway World Awards HERE.