BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL Returns To 54 Below For Mother's Day Weekend

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will return to 54 Below in celebration of Mother's Day Weekend on Friday, May 9 with a special guest appearance from Broadway veteran and proud mom of three, Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio, Shrek the Musical, Legally Blonde).

BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 BELOW on Friday, May 9, with a special twist for Mother's Day Weekend! Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Shares co-producer Ralph Buckley, “We are thrilled that the incredibly talented and dedicated super mom, Haven Burton, is joining BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL for our special Mother's Day Weekend show. We may even get a sneak peak excerpt of her upcoming performance as Ursula in The Little Mermaid at the Paper Mill Playhouse!”

A portion of the show's proceeds will go to support REASONS TO SMILE FOUNDATION, a nonprofit 501(c)3 corporation organized and operated to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Their mission is to offer and/or support job training, educational and community programs that provide the skills, experience, support and services that will empower them to reach their potential within the workforce and community.

Guest Haven Burton explains, “As a performer and a parent, I believe deeply in the power of opportunity and inclusion. That's why I've chosen to support REASONS TO SMILE—a remarkable organization dedicated to empowering young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities through vocational training and job support. Their mission to foster independence, purpose, and community engagement reflects the kind of world I want to help build—one where everyone is given the chance to thrive. AND their food is delicious!”

On celebrating moms this Mother's Day Weekend at 54 Below, Haven Burton laughs, “I will borrow [a quote] from the late, great, Betty White: ‘It's not easy being a mom. If it were easy, fathers would do it.'”

Emceed by GREG TRIGGS with music direction by George Luton, this fully improvised performance on Friday, May 9 features Heidi Gleichauf, DEB RABBAI, STEFAN SCHICK, and ROB SCHIFFMANN.

