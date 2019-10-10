BROADWAY UNPLUGGED Returns for 19th Edition at Merkin Concert Hall

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

Monday, November 18th will be the 18th Annual Broadway Unplugged concert, the critically acclaimed vehicle by which some of the greatest voices in the American Musical Theater have shined in the past -- Sutton Foster, Chuck Cooper. Stephanie J. Block, Michael Cerveris, Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley, Marc Kudisch, and many others have performed in this much-beloved concert series.

Starring (So Far):

Many more stars will soon be announced.

For tickets, visit Merkin Concert Hall. Tel: 212 501 3330 or boxoffice@kaufmanmusiccenter.org

BOX OFFICE HOURS. Sun-Thu, noon - 7 pm. Fri, noon - 4 pm



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sinclair Theatre Presents TREASURE ISLAND
  • Human Race Theatre Presents IF ALL THE SKY WERE PAPER
  • WSU Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY
  • Dare 2 Defy Productions Presents The Rarely Performed A NEW BRAIN