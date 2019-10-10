BROADWAY UNPLUGGED Returns for 19th Edition at Merkin Concert Hall
Monday, November 18th will be the 18th Annual Broadway Unplugged concert, the critically acclaimed vehicle by which some of the greatest voices in the American Musical Theater have shined in the past -- Sutton Foster, Chuck Cooper. Stephanie J. Block, Michael Cerveris, Emily Skinner, Alice Ripley, Marc Kudisch, and many others have performed in this much-beloved concert series.
Starring (So Far):
- Farah Alvin (Nine, Saturday Night Fever, It Shoulda Been You)
- Ben Jones (Symphony Star All Over America)
- Cooper Grodin (The Phantom in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera)
- Maxine Linehan ("Fiercely Talented" - NY Times)
- Brian Charles Rooney (The Three-Penny Opera)
Many more stars will soon be announced.
For tickets, visit Merkin Concert Hall. Tel: 212 501 3330 or boxoffice@kaufmanmusiccenter.org
BOX OFFICE HOURS. Sun-Thu, noon - 7 pm. Fri, noon - 4 pm