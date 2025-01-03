BROADWAY GOES BOSSA! Comes to the Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present Broadway Goes Bossa on January 12th, 2025 at 7 PM. Join in for a night of never before heard arrangements of your favorite Broadway songs... in the jazz style! As you’re transported to an underground jazz club, you’ll be hearing songs such as Bossa ballads such as I'm Not That Girl... or up-tempo swings like Moving Too Fast. Produced by "The Notebook's" Juliette Ojeda and "What If's" Jorden Amir, this fancy night is one you'll never forget!

Music Directed by Jorden Amir, with arrangements by Jorden Amir, John Mackie, and Jayla McClennan.

Broadway Goes Bossa plays at The Green Room 42 on January 12th, 2025. Tickets are available starting at $31, with no food or beverage minimum.

Featuring: Rishi Golani, Isabella Gueck, Amelie Jacobs, Halle Just, Abby McDonough, Juliette Ojeda, Kevin William Paul, Benji Santiago, Keegan Sells, Charlie Webb, and Alyssa Wray.

THE CAST

Rishi Golani (Phoenix in Jagged Little Pill National Tour)

Isabella Gueck (Berklee College of Music)

Amelie Jacobs (Manhattan School of Music)

Abby McDonough (Boston Conservatory)

Halle Just (Songwriter)

Juliette Ojeda (Young Allie, u/s in The Notebook on Broadway; The Voice: Season 24)

Kevin William Paul (Bob in The Outsiders on Broadway)

Benji Santiago (Young Noah in The Notebook on Broadway)

Keegan Sells (Boston Conservatory)

Charlie Webb (Young Soldier in Parade on Broadway; Young Noah, u/s in The Notebook on Broadway)

Alyssa Wray (American Idol: Season 19)

THE BAND

Jorden Amir (Piano/Music Director)

Cort Baussmann (Trumpet)

Nolan McCullough (Reeds)

Lindsay Rosenberg (Bass)

Thomas Moro Sanders (Guitar)

Celia Sieckert (Cello)

Evan Stroessner (Drums)

