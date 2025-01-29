BROADWAY BROS! A GIOVITI PRODUCTIONS CABARET Announced At The Green Room 42

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Green Room 42 will present “Broadway Bros!” – Gioviti Productions' debut New York cabaret on March 18, 2025. “Broadway Bros!” is an evening celebrating (and maybe making fun of) the ultimate "bro" anthems of Broadway and musical theatre, as well as some other fan-favorite songs!

Featuring songs like "Agony" (Into the Woods), "Dancing Through Life" (Wicked), and "Some Kinda Time" (Dogfight), this high-energy showcase of solos, duets, and ensemble numbers is packed with powerful performances by some of New York's up-and-coming performers.

The full cast includes Anthony Cangiamila, Ben Jessop, Cameron Bartelt, Connor Martin, Cooper LaMontagne, Gavin Leahy, Jack Morrill, Jacob Schiavone, Liam Driscoll, Nick Lemza, Owen O., Ryan Orbe-Basch, Spencer Gonzalez, Tyrik Iman-Washington Jr, and Blake Gioviti. Accompanying the cast is Lauren Burcheri (piano), Thomas E. Carley (bass), and Tim Schneider (drums).

“Broadway Bros!” plays at The Green Room 42 on March 18, 2025. Tickets are available starting at $21, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

