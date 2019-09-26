BROADWAY BAES HALLOWEEN Announced At Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Luca Padovan (Newsies), Chris Rice (Book of Mormon), Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked) & MORE in Tyler Conroy's Broadway Baes Halloween on Saturday, October 5th, 2019.

Feinstein's/54 Below is excited to welcome back Tyler Conroy for the fifth installment of his Broadway Bae series - a cabaret featuring Broadway's hottest & rising stars performing music from the shows they've been in and pop songs you love to sing in the shower. After a sold-out Christmas show, the Broadway Baes will be going Halloween with selections from Wicked, Hocus Pocus, and even "Schitt's Creek" featuring performances by stars of "Book of Mormon", "Ain't Too Proud", "Dear Evan Hansen", "Newsies", and "Wicked". If you love scream-singing to songs from middle school dances & living your best life, then you will love this journey for you at Tyler Conroy's Broadway Baes Halloween. P.S. Dressing in costume is highly encouraged, if you don't then that's "ew, David!".

Full cast includes Phoenix Best (Dear Evan Hansen), Melanie Brook, Adrian Grace Bumpas, Joey Contreras, Ian Fairlee (Three Points of Contact), Jacob Haren (Book of Mormon), Peter LaPrade (This Ain't No Disco), Jiana Odland, Luca Padovan (Newsies), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud), Chris Rice (Pretty Woman), Colton Ryan (Girl From North Country), Anthony Sagaria (Wicked), Diamond Essence White (Dear Evan Hansen), and Marco Zefi accompanied by Daniel Mertzlufft (Music Director), T.J Conroy Jr., Joshua Roberts, and Elmo Zapp.

Tyler Conroy's Broadway Baes Halloween plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, October 5, 2019. There is a $25-$50 cover charge and $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Tyler Conroy is a 27-year-old Taylor Swift enthusiast currently burning the Yankee Candle at both ends in New York City. He has performed in over twenty Feinstein's/54 Below shows, but he is most known on the internet for his viral videos in which he sings his orders at Taco Bell drive-thrus. You can stalk him @tyvid5 to see other weird videos and also check out his Taylor Swift biography, "This Is Our Song," published by Simon & Schuster which features a photo of him with Taylor Swift from the time she invited him over for pizza.





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You