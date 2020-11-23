BRINI MAXWELL IS BACK IN A HOLIDAY SHOW to Air In December

Announcing! Brini Maxwell is back!! That 60's and 70's homemaker Brini Maxwell is back with an all new show; Christmas with Brini!airing on Stellar Dec 9th, 12th, 19th and Christmas Eve!

Go to www.clubcummingnyc.com for showtimes

produced by Daniel Nardicio, Sam Benedict and Club Cumming Productions, Christmas with Brini is a holiday show brought to you by the people who brought you Sharon Needle's Mask it or Casket", and Ute Lemper's "Rendevous with Marlene", Christmas with Brini is a holiday salve featuring all the trimmings. With special guests Dixie the Tupperware Lady, and Jennifer Cohan aka "the food goddess".

This year has been, well... a bit rough for our nation. With topsy-turvy Presidential politics, a depressing economy, and travel slowed to a standstill, it's enough to make you want to bar the door and never leave your home. But with the holiday season upon us, we are reminded both of happier times and a hopeful future. But what might 1975 bring?

Hop into a tinsel-trimmed time machine for Christmas with Brini, a 70s-tastic TV special hosted by the grooviest of holiday hostesses, Brini Maxwell. Filled with Brini's trademark song stylings, helpful hints, and surprise special guests, this festive frolic is just the spiked eggnog we need to toast the end of a particularly irksome year.

Sabrina "Brini" Maxwell is the drag persona of Ben Sander, described as the "prototypical, pre-feminist, 1960s homemaker. Maxwell has also been described as a composite of "Doris Day, Mary Tyler Moore, Auntie Mame, That Girl, and Donna Reed"; the character came to prominence in the late '90s as the host of her eponymous television show on public access in Manhattan, and later on the national cable television Style Network.

Tickets at www.clubcummingnyc.com.

Shows View More Cabaret Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You